Guide dog of a 93 year old veteran rushed to the vet by Yorkshire Animal Ambulance after swallowing ALL the Christmas cake

12:09

Friday December 20, 2019

A 93 year old veteran guide dog was taken to the vet by Yorkshire Animal Ambulance – after swallowing a WHOLE CHRISTMAS CAKE.

Labrador Woody, six, stole a foot-long Christmas cake with cling film while accompanying her owner Derek to a Veterans Christmas meal.

Derek, a war veteran described as the “ salt of the earth '', had gone to get his coat and left Woody in a room where he had helped himself for the festive treat – including cling film and parchment paper.

Fortunately for Woody, Derek thought quickly and called the vets, who called Yorkshire Animal Ambulance to attend.

Woody was transported to Calder Vets where he received an injection to force him to vomit the raisins, raisins and paper he had swallowed.

Yorkshire Animal Ambulance said that without Derek's intervention, the situation could have been much worse.

They added: "It was such a good job that Derek talked to the vets and we brought him in because Woody could have been very very bad and the cling film should have been surgically removed."

Woody had swallowed almost 500 g of cake, discovered veterinarians.

After an hour at the vets, Derek and Woody returned home safely and comfortably.

Derek even ate a pie for his evening snack after the drama.

Yorkshire Animal Ambulance said Derek was a "real inspiration" and called Woody a "legend" to take care of him.