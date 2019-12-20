Guest opinion: now is not the time for blind tribalism

Loading...

The 18th century philosopher David Hume said: "A wise man provides his belief to the evidence." As more evidence is gathered through Donald Trump's political trial hearings, we would expect beliefs to change and transform according to the strength of the evidence presented. Has that been the case, or have we been blinded by tribal partisanship?

In a 1979 classic study, Stanford psychologists asked participants who supported or opposed capital punishment to read two supposed studies. Apparently, one study confirmed their existing beliefs about the effectiveness of the death penalty as a deterrent and one study confirmed their beliefs. The essays influenced the beliefs of the participants, but they did so by further strengthening their original beliefs. Each side was more impressed with the evidence that supported their original belief and criticized the opposite.

Similarly, politics has overturned the facts, sometimes. In the late 1980s, many Democrats believed that inflation had risen under President Ronald Reagan when it had actually fallen. In 2016, two-thirds of Republicans surveyed said that under President Barack Obama, unemployment had increased and the stock market had fallen. In reality, the unemployment rate plummeted and the stock market almost tripled.

The last two decades have shown great changes away from the ideological overlaps between Democrats and Republicans. Stanford economist Matthew Gentzkow and his team developed a machine learning algorithm that analyzed 530,000 phrases pronounced between 1872 and 2009 by Republicans and Democrats. During the first 135 years of data, the machine had an accuracy rate of 55%. It began to improve dramatically around 1994, and by 2008, the computer could indicate with 83% accuracy whether the speaker was a Democrat or a Republican.

The current policy surrounding Trump's impeachment shows a similar division. By combining survey data from various sources, FiveThirtyEight found a 64.6-point gap between Democrats and Republicans in their support for impeachment as early as March 1, 2019. As more evidence has come to light through the report Mueller, Mueller testifying before Congress, and According to the House of Representatives report, Democrats have risen from 76.4% support to 83.5%. The independents have gone from 41.7% support in March to 43.2%. However, Republicans have gone from 11.8% to 8.9% in support of the recall.

The polarization has grown so much that it seems that it is not even necessary to appear impartial. Senator Lindsey Graham recently demonstrated this when he said: "I am not trying to pretend to be a jury right here." Senator Mitch McConnell said: "Everything I do during this, I am coordinating with the White House lawyer. There will be no difference between the president's position and our position on how to handle this." This is despite the fact that the Constitution demands an oath from the members of the Senate to complete trials of political judgment with "impartial justice in accordance with the Constitution and laws; So help me God."

I am grateful to my representative, Representative Ben McAdams, who, despite living in a conservative state, has decided to support the articles of political judgment drafted by the House of Representatives. His support could cost him re-election, but as he wrote in a statement announcing his vote, "the actions (of the president) justify accountability. I cannot turn a blind eye to his actions, thereby condoning this president and future presidents. , Republicans or Democrats, to do the same. "

Now is not the time for blind teamwork and tribalism. We are not just Democrats or Republicans, but Americans. We all want a better nation for our families, friends and neighbors. This comes when we put aside the imagined competition and allow our beliefs to be molded with evidence.

Veronika Tait is a social psychologist, associate professor and volunteer at Mormon Women for Ethical Government.