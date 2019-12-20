Guest opinion: how Utah can embrace a better innovation

Loading...

This year has been an exceptional year for Utah when it comes to innovation. In March, the federal government designated Salt Lake City as a center for 5G implementation, just after the Legislature created a new regulatory approach to financial technologies. And in August, the courts announced a pilot program to explore innovative changes in legal services.

These changes in our current regulatory approach, often called "regulatory litter boxes," were created with the intention of helping to improve the quality of life for Utahns in several ways. Allowing companies to enter the market more easily without high compliance costs means that their new products and services can be made available to Utah residents at a lower and faster cost.

What are regulatory sandboxes? They are unique legal classifications that create space for regulators to temporarily freeze criminal regulations and penalties for a defined period of time. This allows private companies to develop or introduce an innovative product or service where current standards are poorly applied or not yet created.

While regulation is generally justified as a means of consumer protection, it can often become a very expensive and slow process for businesses without a real reward of protection in return. Federal regulations, for example, make small business owners spend more than $ 12,000 and more than 40 hours per year just to maintain compliance. Many companies find themselves spending the same time dealing with state and local regulations. A start-up company can spend up to $ 83,009 only to meet in its first year of operation. These costs are transferred to consumers in the form of higher prices.

In addition, some companies are prohibited from operating at all. New business models that do not fit outdated regulatory structures must cease and give up, depriving consumers of new approaches to improve their lives. This anti-innovation approach needs to be changed.

For example, in the early days, many financial technology companies were being hit with regulations associated with the typical banking industry. Trying to place a square pin in a round hole did not solve the problem in question, which exacerbated the problem with this top-down regulatory approach. Try placing a one-size-fits-all model on a product that you don't understand.

A litter box provides the opportunity to change the narrative by adopting regulations that are more emerging and flexible in nature, working with these innovative companies to design a guide for their companies from scratch. Because the company is experimenting in a semi-controlled environment, this allows the regulator to fulfill its responsibilities to protect Utahns from harm.

As 2019 closes and Utah begins a new decade, policymakers should seek to position the state as a leader in limited regulatory environments. So far, the state is looking for two industry-specific sandboxes, but part of the problem lies in the known unknowns. Lawmakers and regulators do not know where innovation will come from.

In order to account for the unknown, the state should soon support a wide and agnostic sandbox of the industry, welcoming innovation wherever possible. Finding out where we can reform our regulatory climate does not have to be an exercise in riddles and verification. This is the beauty of creating a wide litter box focused on innovation: as entrepreneurs enter, legislators and regulators can monitor progress and respond dynamically.

Real-world data and applications can better inform policymakers about what type of new regulatory framework is needed, if they do, because they would be obtaining real-time information about where regulations make sense and make no sense. in real world scenarios. This innovation-friendly regulatory approach would position Utah as a leader in the country over the next decade.

James Czerniawski is a technology and innovation policy analyst at the Libertas Institute.