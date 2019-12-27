Guest opinion: excessive regulation of short-term loans is not the best for consumers

Loading...

It seems that the political ideas proposed by the Democrats in Washington that would harm taxpayers, limit consumer choice or interfere with the free market in the United States, are not lacking. Take a draft discussion of consumer credit legislation published by the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, Maxine Waters, D-Calf., As an example that the three would do. It is a proposal that seeks to protect low-income Americans from loans with high interest rates, but that would actually exclude them from access to credit markets that can be vital to everyday life.

The committee's proposal, entitled "Consumer Protection Act Against Unreasonable Credit Rates of 2019," is a particularly disastrous bill that attempts to block millions of low and middle-income Americans from short-term credit markets with price controls applied by the government. If promulgated, the government would put a limit on the interest rate that a short-term lender can charge a consumer who is looking for a loan. As we have seen with almost all price controls, it can cause substantial damage, especially to the most vulnerable in our society.

Short-term loans are already highly regulated at the state level, however, the companies that provide them survive because many clients prefer the hours of service and the convenient approval that traditional banks may not provide. Insisting that they know what is best for everyone else, advocates of federal legislation see short-term lenders in small dollars as predatory institutions whose sole purpose is to keep their clients in an endless cycle of debt. They like to highlight the high annual percentage rates, which is simply the interest rate that a borrower will pay over the course of a year due to capitalization, as evidence. While these short-term loans generally have a high annual percentage rate, it is extremely rare that a loan is pending for an entire year.

Short-term loans act as a cash advance that is paid in full in the next period of payment of the borrower. So, while loans can have a high APR, the vast majority of loans are returned in a matter of weeks or months, they do not extend for a full year. It is wrong to paint an entire industry with a broad brush, and worse, try to legislate or regulate an industry that is out of business.

Contrary to some of the claims made by proponents of this legislation, small lenders tend to help rather than harm the people they serve. At a time when 50% of low-income families cannot pay an emergency expense of $ 400, having immediate access to immediate credit providers could save their lives. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, “69% used it to cover recurring expenses, such as public services, credit card bills, rent or mortgage payments, or food; and 16% dealt with an unexpected expense, such as a car repair or an emergency medical expense. ” These are people who have nowhere to turn to get a loan to pay an immediate bill.

Without this access, potential borrowers may have to lose a payment or default, or devote their efforts to seeking an illegal and unregulated market to obtain a loan.

And here, of course, is where taxpayers come in. Eager to go to the rescue of a disaster scene that they would create for consumers, most members of Congress who support interest rate controls also support the schemes that authorize the US Postal Service. UU. Participate in banking and even small dollar loans. These include Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Given that USPS has accumulated massive losses for 12 consecutive years despite having a monopoly on the delivery of mailboxes in the US. UU., It is silly to believe that this entity authorized by the government could manage a banking network at a point of equilibrium, much less profitable. Small dollar loans have high default rates and would continue to be so under the administration of the USPS unless the qualifications were stricter. The last result is politically unlikely. As Peter Conti-Brown put it in a report to the Brookings Institution: "It is hard to imagine that politicians, citizens and clients have the stomach to support the collection of delinquent loans when the collector is the government itself." the operation could 1] require direct subsidies from taxpayers; 2] withdraw money from other USPS operations, accelerating the rescue of taxpayers from the entire postal system; or 3] induce the service to press for expansion into more "profitable" banking areas that would compete with the private sector. Choose your poison, but taxpayers would suffer the harmful effects.

In addition to directly paralyzing access to credit for low-income Americans, an interest rate limit would interpose the federal government between suppliers and consumers. Bringing the government to any market transaction like this inevitably has an effect on the ability of consumers to access the market. The maximum prices of any good or service reduce the offer, and access to credit is certainly no exception.

No third party can objectively declare that lenders are charging consumers "too much" for their services. That is a determination made by clients when they choose to reject the terms of the loan. The interest rate limit allows the government to question consumers, imposing their judgment on how potential borrowers should value goods and services.

Congress has a long history of imposing regulations aimed at helping low-income Americans who end up suffering, and are ready to do so with short-term loans. This is a valuable way in which low-income Americans can access credit markets when they have financial emergencies. For the sake of low-income consumers, as well as taxpayers, we hope that this idea, and its companion of postal banking, will remain outside the legislative hopper and outside the floor of the House or Senate.

Thomas Aiello is a government affairs associate with the National Taxpayers Union, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for taxpayers at all levels of government.