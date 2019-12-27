Growing anger and protests in India over 5 dead in Muslim neighborhood – National

Loading...

Zaheer Ahmed had just got home from work in northern India last Friday afternoon and had gone out for a smoke before lunch.

Minutes later he was dead and shot in the head.

His death and the murder of four other Muslim men by gunfire that same afternoon in the mainly Muslim neighborhood made him the most violent outbreak of violence in two weeks of protest.

India has been shaken by the worst turmoil in at least seven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu government passed a law that many view as discriminatory for Muslims, who make up 14 percent of the population.

All family members of the five dead said they were shot by the police in protest of the new law. Reuters was unable to independently verify these accounts, and none of the more than 20 people interviewed by Reuters saw the police open fire.

The police said she used truncheons and tear gas and opened fire to control the crowd, but did not kill anyone.

A man reacts during a protest against a new citizenship law outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, on December 26, 2019.

REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis

Police add that the men must have been killed by violent armed demonstrators, whose shots were misleading. An investigation into the violence is ongoing.

As a result, mistrust and anger between the Muslim community in the area where the deaths occurred and the security forces increased as the third week of protests against the law.

The clashes on December 20 broke out after the Muslim prayers on Friday afternoon around the Lisari Gate.

According to local residents, the police broke several surveillance cameras in the area before the violence began.

Reuters was unable to independently verify these accounts, but checked CCTV footage from two cameras in nearby stores. In both cases, the footage ends abruptly after a policeman waving a truncheon tries to hit the cameras.

Akhilesh Singh, police commissioner of the Meerut zone, said that the police had not destroyed any cameras and that all victims had been involved in the so-called riots.

“Obviously, they have to be in the middle of the violence. That's why they must have been killed, ”Singh told Reuters.

Police have suppressed the demonstrations that have spread across India, but the state of Uttar Pradesh, in which Meerut is located, has experienced the worst violence. At least 19 out of 25 deaths have occurred there.

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with around 200 million inhabitants, is ruled by a Hindu priest and has a history of fatal clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a television statement last week that he would take revenge on those behind the violence and make them pay for the public harm.

How Zaheer died

Zaheer Ahmed's house lies in a jumble of alleys that form the crowded area of ​​the Lisari Gate. The 45-year-old, who sold cattle feed, had dyed his hair for a family wedding that day, said his 22-year-old niece Shaheen.

When Zaheer came back from work, he told Shaheen that he wanted to smoke and went to a small stall in the next alley that sold Beedis, the small Indian cigarette.

Naseem Ahmed, a friend of Zaheer's, was standing on the street opposite the Beedi stand at the time, said Naseem. He described how he saw Zaheer buy the Beedi and sit on a ledge next to the store.

At that time there was chaos on the main street across the streets, Shaheen and several other residents said. They said they could hear the sound of people seeing tear gas clouds. Many men ran into the streets, some followed the police.

"I suddenly saw Zaheer fall," said Naseem, adding that he had seen some policemen storming the alley just before. "I thought he had passed out. It all happened in minutes. "

Through the tear gas clouds, Shaheen said she heard someone scream that Zaheer had been shot.

Neighbors brought his body home.

"I don't know who took part in the violence, but my husband didn't," said his wife Shahajahan. "Why did you kill my innocent husband? How can you kill innocent people? "

The families of the other four men who died that day said that the men either went to work or to prayer when they were shot by shots. None of them have received post mortem reports.

According to their families, Mohammed Mohsin bought cattle feed. Asif, a tire mechanic, had stepped out to repair tires at someone's home. Another man named Asif, a rickshaw driver, returned home after prayer. Aleem Ansari had gone to the restaurant where he was making rotis, the Indian bread.

Many people in the impoverished region use only one name.

"Deadly Power"

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across India to demand that the government repeal the citizenship law passed on December 11th by parliament.

There are minorities who have immigrated from three neighboring countries, a path to citizenship, with the exception of Muslims. Critics say it is an attack on India's secular foundations.

"He was shot by the police. They shot him in the head and killed him, ”said Ansari's mother Saira. "I swear if I find this cop I won't spare him."

Reuters checked a copy of a case report of the violence that day that the police had registered at the Lisari Gate police station.

The December 20 report contains a statement by a police officer that a crowd of around 1,000 demonstrators armed with sticks stormed the main street around 2:30 p.m.

The police asked them to disperse and said the large gathering was not allowed, according to the police report. The official, Ajay Kumar Sharma, who submitted it, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Suddenly there was chaos when the crowd started throwing stones at us and shooting at us," the report said. In response, the police used batons and fired tear gas and rubber bullets, the statement said.

Singh, the chief of police at Meerut, said the police and paramilitary personnel around the Lisari gate were armed with AK-47 rifles, pistols and chilli bombs that day.

In a hospital in Meerut, two treated paramilitary police officers said they were injured in the gunfire of demonstrators last Friday. A doctor said they were treated for gunshot wounds to the leg and forearm.

When asked about the civilians who were shot, one of them, Vidya Dhar Shukla, sat on his bed. "There was so much chaos, who knows where the damn people died?"

"If I had a gun, I would shoot it that day," he said. "India shouldn't house such snakes."

