Groves sorry for Ryan's remark on the holocaust

"I called to complain immediately and the talkSport man who spoke to me told me that I was not the only one to call his comments."

Groves, 54, said sorry.

"I would just like to sincerely apologize for my misuse of the words earlier," he said.

"I didn't mean to offend anyone and if I have offended someone, I'm really, really sorry and it comes from my heart."

His first comments came after Ryan endured 90 tough minutes for the Seagulls at Amex Stadium.

Ryan fought for the hosts and was spared in the seventh minute when John Egan's goal for Sheffield was ruled out by VAR for handball.

Australian international Ryan had completely missed a corner, allowing Egan to place the ball into the net at close range.

However, the reruns showed that the ball had touched Egan's arm and that the goal had been canceled.

Ryan was then beaten at his nearest post by Oliver McBurnie in the 23rd minute, the goalkeeper appearing to be double-headed as to whether he should get out of his line.

Ryan's rash was spared after another mistake led to another goal from Sheffield, who was also ruled out by VAR.

Socceroo overturned a routine catch on its Sheffield free kick line with Jack O'Connell ending the rebound, only to have VAR dominate the Blades' defender offside.

It was a rare day off for the Australian who started the 18 Brighton Premier League games this season, keeping four sheets clean.

The Seagulls are currently 13th on the table, five points from the relegation zone.

AAP

