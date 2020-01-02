Griffith rugby club in shock as coach dies just days after young Bulldogs hopeful death

Loading...

The club said Hoggart's death was the result of a balcony fall during New Years celebrations in South Bank, Brisbane.

Mr. O & # 39; Keeffe said he was informed of Hoggart's death at 2 a.m. on New Years Day.

"Everywhere I go [to Griffith], people who don't even know me by footy say how terrible it is," he said. "Personally, I manage it well, but there is no manual, so we had to go to the professionals. For me, it comes straight out of my league."

Mr. O & # 39; Keeffe said the NRL provided support to the club, providing suicide prevention professionals to speak to players and staff.

Following Vincent's death, the club organized a barbecue to encourage players and staff to get together and discuss mental health. Mr O & # 39; Keeffe said it had become doubly important that the people concerned meet on Saturday.

"What really worries me is that a lot was said on Facebook earlier, a lot of these messages were a bit disturbing," he said of people going to social networks to express their sorrow at the death of Vincent. "The club leaders, some of them are struggling, so I said we have to get everyone together."

Hoggart coached the club's under-18 team, including Vincent, to a Premiership victory in 2017.

Hoggart played in the first class of the club, which won the post of prime minister the same year.

Anthony Mundine had been Vincent's mentor before his sudden death, declaring that the emerging attacker was "destined for great things".

Mr. O & # 39; Keeffe said that Vincent went through "certain personal things" in life.

Loading

"Without going into too much detail, for a 19-year-old boy, there was a lot going on," he said.

Hoggart has been described by the club as "admired by his players, teammates and the football club".

Lifeline 131 114

Sarah is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading