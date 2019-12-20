Greg Bell: mutual contempt could erode American society

Loading...

Those who study marriage tell us that there is one thing that a marriage cannot bear: contempt. When one or both spouses look at the other with contempt, their relationship will diminish to that degree and can possibly be killed by him. In the heart of one who feels contempt for his partner, contempt undermines the credibility of the other; It gives you license to devalue and ultimately ignore your partner's thoughts and feelings and treat her with less dignity, less humanity than would be the same. Contempt is an often fatal drug that drowns love and ends marriages. In the same way, friendship and simple edifying human mutuality cannot prosper when the toxic influence of contempt prevails.

Contempt is the motive that drives and justifies white supremacists in their racism, which is based on contempt for non-whites. All fanaticisms are based on assumptions that the group or marked person is less than the spectator, whether against women, LGBTQ people, African Americans, the poor, the homeless, etc.

It is an extreme example to invoke the Nazis and the Holocaust they perpetrated, and I am not claiming that we will be like the Third Reich of the Nazis; However, it is instructive to remember that the basis of Hitler's genocide was contempt for the Jews as inferior and that they had undesirable characteristics as a group. That led to the stereotype that the Jews were subhuman and, therefore, not worth living.

Think of how 6 million Jews from more than a dozen nations for a dozen years and quite openly were subjected to ruthless tracking, systematic discrimination, repression, confiscation of their property, denial of their livelihoods, mass arrests and internment in concentration camps. Many were forced to work in the most brutal conditions, suffering from hunger, torture, rape, strange medical experimentation, separation of friends and family, mass murder and inhuman treatment of all kinds. This could only happen on this scale because hundreds of thousands of supporters, participants or passive observers to some extent shared the Nazis' contempt for the Jews to justify what was happening.

I do not suggest that all Germans supported, or even knew, the Holocaust. Nor do I say that today's political cacophony, however cruel, necessarily leads to a result similar to the Holocaust. But I do affirm that when a society allows itself to be taught or conditioned to feel contempt for its political opponents, or when individuals, as part of their participation in national politics, are granted the license to feel contempt and then total hatred towards their compatriots. and women, that society will decay and stop working in that sense. It will generate division, physical separation and even violence. If you think I extend my thesis, why do white supremacists channel Nazi themes and tokens so often and so easily? Because they believe as Hitler believed. Who can say where these beliefs can lead?

Donald Trump is full of abject contempt for his enemies. As our elected leader, he has set a terrible tone for our country. Amplified as it is by the battle of political judgment, its pronouncements become increasingly bitter and hateful. The accusation and other investigations have given him the cause, some unjustified but others legitimate, of feeling unjustly persecuted by the enemies. Even so, his hateful and spiteful pranks are deplorable in the leader of the free world.

He is not the only leader affected by hatred and contempt. While I do not say that the Democrats acted solely out of contempt and hatred towards Donald Trump when they accused him, there are many things in the stew that have served us.

My fear is that we let contempt and hatred for our political opponents take us to regions that we will regret visiting.

We need a public prophet of Lincoln's kind disposition to urge us to resist the temptation to hate, abandon contempt for our adversaries, refuse to please our basic emotions and suspicions against those with whom we disagree, and reject vitriol-filled opinions and incendiary conclusions about both left and right.

This is a difficult step through which our country must travel. That we do it with much more tolerance and less contempt than our leaders have shown so far.

Greg Bell is the former lieutenant governor of Utah and the current president and CEO of the Utah Hospital Association.