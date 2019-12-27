Green Christmas make way for white New Year in Montreal – Montreal

Loading...

It was a slippery start to the day on Friday when it was freezing cold in Montreal.

Environment Canada's meteorologist, Alexandre Parent, called it a “classic case of freezing rain”.

"We have cold winds northeast of the St. Lawrence Valley and warm and humid air a few hundred meters above us," he said, adding that the rain freezes almost immediately when it hits the ground.

Conditions were worse in the northern part of Montreal, including Laval and Trudeau airports. The parents said this was due to temperatures that were a few degrees lower in these areas.

Urgences-Santé reported an increase in weather-related calls.

"Around noon we had 20 calls for people who fell on the ground in Laval and Montreal," said Urgences-Santé spokesman Stéphane Smith.

He also said there were numerous calls for people injured in traffic accidents, but none for people with serious injuries.

Smith recommends that people don't go out unless absolutely necessary. He also advised patients with non-life-threatening injuries to dial 811, Quebec's health information number.

"They could tell you to go to the pharmacy or redirect to the 911 if it's an emergency," he said.

As the frozen precipitation turned into rain in the afternoon, parents said that the ice could take a few hours to disappear.

The sun shines on weekends and brings above-average temperatures.

"The daytime temperatures are around zero degrees, so we're five to six degrees above normal," said the parent.

While many enjoy the mild weather, others complain that it was a green Christmas.

For them, parents promise a late Christmas present.

"We will have a white New Year in the Montreal area," he said. "There is some snow for late Monday through Tuesday."

The storm system could drop up to 15 centimeters of snow over Montreal, Parent added.

"It could change; The closer we get to the event, the more precise we become. "

