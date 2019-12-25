great expectations await Australians and Kiwis the day after Christmas

Loading...

Ross Taylor, who should pass Stephen Fleming as New Zealand's best test marker, yet one of the most undervalued drummers of the past decade, and Williamson, as meticulous as a cardiac surgeon. , tourists boast of having two match winners. And don't forget BJ Watling, the best drummer in the world.

"It will probably be one of the greatest games in the lives of most guys, playing in a boxing test. Not only the team and the fans look forward to it, but also a lot New Zealanders come and, obviously, making it a type of festive event, "said Taylor.

At the same time last year, Australian cricket was in crisis. The run-score power of David Warner and Steve Smith, each banned due to the sandpaper scandal, has been missed.

Bad boy comrade Cameron Bancroft gave a TV interview that aired during the game on the first day of the test, which almost blamed Warner for the events in South Africa.

The clash against India was quickly overshadowed. How things are changing. Warner and Smith are back in the fold and have already helped the team win a streak winning streak against Pakistan.

The victory at MCG would strengthen the team's grip on second place in the table for the 2019-21 Cricket Test Championships, with a play-off to be held in mid-2021, most likely against 39; India.

Marnus Labuschagne and trainer Justin Lunger attend a training session at the CWM before the Boxing Day Test.

Smith has a great record at the CWM, with four centuries of testing. Warner crossed a century against England in his last test here.

Fast pitcher James Pattinson will be particularly proud, as the Victorian will appear in his first home test in four years.

Expectations are also high for a sports field, which offers equal balance to drummers and bowlers.

The surface was found to be poor for the 2017-2018 ash test and on average last year, officials were particularly frustrated with the lack of pace the day after Christmas.

There has been work under the central window to help the receiving field enjoy a bigger life, with even curator-guru Les Burdett called to provide assistance – and buoy spirits.

"You will find that the pitch will stay greener and the ball will hit the bat better," said Burdett.

This can only be a good thing for those who are close at hand – more than 70,000 are expected – and the millions of home viewers.

Whether you are a supporter or not, for many, even taking a touch of cricket the day after Christmas is as much a ritual as snacking on leftover Christmas. Just as expectations for a hearty Christmas meal are always high, so are the hopes of the cricket world before Thursday's draw.

