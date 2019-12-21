Grand Bend mainstay Gables cancels New Year's Eve party in London

Loading...

Sad news for those who want to usher in the New Year on the beach: Gables in Grand Bend has announced it will cancel the 2-IN-TENTS New Year celebration.

"I'm writing this to you with a heavy heart," said Gables owner Troy James Hogg in a Facebook post on Friday evening.

"I apologize more than words can say that we had to do this and I hope you can forgive this in the future."

The event was originally supposed to take place in the Grand Bend Motorplex under a massive heated inner tent.

Due to problems with the tent's construction, Hogg said the plans were changed at the last minute and transferred to the Western Fair Agriplex in London.

However, the move turned out to be too late for Gables to meet insurance requirements in time.

"We were contacted by the Western Fair, which needed an insurance certificate until 4pm [Friday] that was part of our agreement," said Facebook's statement.

According to Hogg, the organizers were informed that the insurer needed a physical copy of the newly issued liquor license to issue an insurance certificate.

"AGCO needed the full ten days for the new license, which would have been issued to us next Thursday / Friday, which didn't work for the Western Fair insurance providers to make sure it works in time."

The bash expected 10 musical performances, two buffets, champagne and prizes.

The planned acts included Our Lady Peace, the Sam Roberts Band, Monster Truck, Eric Ethridge and Keep the Faith.

In order to make up for this, Gables claims to be issuing free concert tickets, "which will be paid free of charge to the artists of their choice for the same cost of their NYE tickets for the next summer."

"That's at least 3 free shows for every ticket holder."

Gables says the cancellation resulted in a loss of more than $ 1 million.

