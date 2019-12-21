Government will face Marc Anthony $ 300K for destroyed yacht

Loading...

Marc Anthony lost his $ 7 million yacht in a fire Wednesday night in Miami, and it seems that the federal government will help the singer discover exactly how that happened.

As Anthony's boat remains submerged in the Miami marina, divers are tasked with tackling possible fuel leaks. Due to the environmental element involved, the US Coast Guard. UU. He claims that the government will dedicate itself to an Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to help pay those who will inspect the remains and remove the fuel from the engines and tanks, TMZ reports.

Once the cleaning is completed, a different company will tow the yacht to the mainland where researchers can determine exactly why it burst into flames in the first place.

According to reports, the fund has withdrawn $ 300,000 to complete the investigation, which Anthony, or his insurance company, must reimburse once the work is completed.

The two-time Grammy winner was not aboard the 120-foot ship when it caught fire, but several crew members. Everyone on board did it safely.

Marc AnthonyGetty Images

.