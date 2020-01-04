Goulding and Kidd join forces for United in victory over Illawarra

Loading...

"We needed a win," said Goulding.

"They shot the ball incredibly well, it's thanks to them, but we managed to get a win."

Tim Coenraad's 18 points led the Hawks while Todd Blanchfield had 14 points.

The top five starters from Melbourne were asked to chase Illawarra out of the three-point line, but they failed to do so in the opening minutes as the Hawks took a fast lead behind Coenraad's 11 fast points .

Only the first two of Goulding's three prevented a larger deficit and United coach Dean Vickerman tore his players apart for conceding four three.

It was the team bench that stabilized the ship at the end of the quarter while Jo Lual-Acuil scored six points behind to see the visitors climb 28-26.

Mitch McCarron of Melbourne arrives on matchday 14 against the Hawks. Credit: Getty Images

Melbourne had their chance to open the game in the second after scoring five points from Coenraad's unsportsmanlike foul, while Goulding shot late in the game, knocking down two three and preparing Shawn Long (17 points ) for a dunk while they led 55-50 at halftime.

The young Hawks took over in the third term when Blanchfield shot and young people like Angus Glover and Emmett Narr found their lineup.

Melo Trimble continued to wrestle and Melbourne trailed 74-72 in the third quarter. United only had four assists as a team, which shows how weak their attack has been.

Shea Ili made a contentious foul early in the last term and the Hawks were close until the last five minutes when Goulding offered a three-point game, then Kidd took a three-point corner kick to push the margin in 10 points.

Goulding and Long put the finishing touches on the winning streak for an alleyway, where Long slammed with one hand.

Melbourne United will face Adelaide 36ers in Adelaide next Saturday at 8 p.m. AEDT.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

