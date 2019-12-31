Google Weather heralds the new year in a festive way [Gallery]

Loading...

Earlier this year, the weather app of the Google app was redesigned with cover images with a theme that match the current state. Google Weather and the whimsical frog are now starting New Year's Eve with a series of 2020 illustrations, depending on your prediction.

The updated weather map is only displayed when searching the Google app, although the company briefly re-tested the material theme design on other platforms in October. A search on the internet on Android, iOS and the Internet yields the previous look, although it is not displayed via the home screen icon or the Pixel Launcher shortcut.

Today's search for weather around the world yields a different background image. One style features the green frog (and pigeon) that looks at fireworks on a roof against a city skyline. The image accurately takes into account the current state of your city, including & # 39; Clear & # 39; and & # 39; Fog & # 39 ;.

A second iteration allows the frog to celebrate festively with other animals, while others simply record 2020 by means of balloons or other winter events. These images were originally created for New Year's Eve Google Doodle today.

Today's Doodle contains Froggy, the weather frog to help us in 2020! You may have seen Froggy before while looking up the weather on Google Mobile on your mobile device.

Froggy is preparing for New Year's celebrations in all weather types. He says he is the most enthusiastic that it is a Jump Year. "The 2020s will certainly pop!"

We have seen six iterations so far, be sure to comment on the Google New Year image in your city below.

