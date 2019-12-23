Google shares Pixel 4-astrophotography with capturing the aurora

Loading...

This year, Google has updated Night Sight, more than just taking photos of dark scenes without flash to capture the night sky. Today, he shared the astrophotography mode of the Pixel 4 that is used to capture the aurora borealis or the northern lights.

The company had landscape photographer Tom Archer visit Senja, Norway, to photograph the northern lights with a Pixel 4. Tagged as an advertisement, he quotes his previous experience on how & # 39; night photography is about patience & # 39 ;.

The same recording can look so different all night long. So it's about spending time.

As a result, Archer was particularly enthusiastic about the four-minute exposures when the phone is perfectly still on a tripod. Up to 15 frames are recorded, with Google explaining last month's process and what it did to take photos of the sky.

It's just unbelievable that it can take photos like this. This was previously completely unreachable unless you had fully professional, very expensive equipment.

There is a video behind the scenes of the shoot, while four higher-resolution photos are posted on Instagram. Astrophotography in Night Sight is also available on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a with Google Camera 7.2, but the exposure time is maximum.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0v3RUpMAQr4 [/ embed]

