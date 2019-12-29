Google Photos generates photo book & # 39; Best of 2019 & # 39;

Loading...

With the year ending within a few hours, Google Photos is the latest version of the past 12 months. Just like last year it is in the form of a photo album of "best moments of 2019".

Once generated, you will receive a standard "View your new photo album" message asking you to "Relive the best moments." This is the second year that Google has generated such a collection and an extension of automatic creations for large journeys and each of the four seasons.

Google selects about 60 images for the photo book & # 39; Best of 2019 & # 39 ;. They are arranged chronologically and must include those from the holidays. You can reorder and delete pages & # 39; s in bulk via the overflow menu and open each page to choose a border style.

There is also the option to add more photo or collage pages and edit the cover / back text. The 7-inch Softcover is $ 9.99 for 20 pages with each additional page $ 0.35, while the 9-inch Hardcover is $ 19.99 and $ 0.65 for each additional page.

If you have not received a notification from Google Photos & # 39; s, open the app's navigation drawer to visit the "Print store". It should appear as the first item in the "Photo Books Made for You" carousel. The Best of 2019 report from Google Photos & # 39; s appeared earlier this month and should now be widely available.

