Google News removes subscriptions to print-replica magazines

Loading...

Digital magazines were once promoted as the future (and savior) of print media. The Google solution was announced by the iPad and took many forms and went from app to app. Currently in Google News, the company announced that it has support for deleting and "stopping print-replica magazines".

In an email to "all current Magazine Paid Subscribers" (via Android Police), Google announced that "you cannot purchase new issues for print-replica magazines or extend your subscription through Google News."

These were essentially a page-by-page PDF copy of the physical edition that was fine to view on tablets, but somewhat questionable on phone screens where thick edges were widespread. Constant zooming was no fun, no matter how much you prefer traditional print layouts.

All your previous purchases remain accessible through the Google Tracking tab "encourage you to search for that publication in Google News or visit the publication's website." You can find a list of your subscriptions in the e-mail.

In the meantime, your last payments will be reimbursed over the next 30 business days:

How long it takes for the refund to be displayed depends on how you paid. If your refund takes longer than expected, you can check the refund status in your Google Payments account.

Digital magazines have come a long way from Google Currents to News & Weather and Play Newsstand. Google finally started in 2018 with News as its information app and the removal of old magazine subscriptions is a step towards modernization.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUcSPTbewDc (/ embed)