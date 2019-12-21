Google Nest Hello conveniently catches a lifelike grinch that cuts Christmas lights

Loading...

Video surveillance doorbells are not without controversy, but there is no doubt that they offer a sense of security to their owners and opportunities for redress if someone chooses to do something unpleasant. The most common example is catching porch pirates, but … also cutting Christmas light?

This latest clip comes from a Nest Hello doorbell camera and captures a real grinch that cuts Christmas lights. Why do you perhaps wonder? According to the Redditor who initially shared the video, the random act of disaster correlated with a community Christmas contest for light. That's about as small as it gets, people.

It was a man who lives nearby, but a good 3 blocks away. There is a local light competition that is being assessed tonight. Seemed very suspicious about the timing. But I think that if you are such a & # 39; n POS who commits a crime to win a $ 25 gift voucher, it is very likely?

As you can see in the video (we are not going to download and re-upload out of respect for the privacy of the original uploader – but you can get the general idea in the image above if they bring it down), the man is just inclined around the garden of these supposedly beautiful people and cutting all their lights. For fun or something.

In the end, justice was served thanks to the Nest Hello camera – the original poster says that sharing the video on a local Facebook group quickly identified them and it only took about 15 minutes after he called the police to admit that he did. Spoiler: His reasoning is not great.

So we submitted the name to the police. And he went and talked to him. Less than 15 minutes after we had given the name to the police, they knocked on my door to let me know he admitted it and did it because he wanted to be a "bastard," the officer said.

So it seems that this story is about the way it should have been. Guy cuts Christmas lights for fun, Nest Hello puts it on video, man quickly identified, man charged with criminal calamity. Happy holidays everyone, and watch out for your local Christmas cores in the area!

