Google Messages tests Android Bubbles with floating message

A hidden component of Android 10 is a new API for & # 39; Bubbles & # 39; which apps can place messages and other functions in a floating bubble. The feature is fully available in Android 11 and now Google Messages is starting to test support for Bubbles.

Google has announced Bubbles alongside Android 10, but decided to leave the function in the operating system for developers to offer a broader, consumer-focused release in Android 11. Meanwhile, Google is urging developers to work with the Bubbles API and is now setting an example by testing the function in its own Messages app.

XDA was able to manually enable the Bubbles function on an Android 10 device. Once enabled, Bubbles in Google Messages immediately appear on the screen in a floating bubble that can then be expanded to a window with your message thread, quick answers, and all outgoing message features that you would see in the entire app.

When a new bubble appears, there is an example of the content of the message. If the user does not communicate directly with a new bubble, that example disappears shortly after arrival and a simple reporting point is in place. By tapping the bell, a floating conversation window opens.

To completely remove the bubble, simply pull it to the bottom of the screen to the "X" that appears. For those who prefer the original experience, there is an option in the app's notification settings to completely disable the feature.

