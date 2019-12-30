Google Maps uses hyperspace to travel between planets

Loading...

Google Maps is one of the best services for navigating the planet and since a few years, the web version of Maps can also show you the surface of other planets. Now Google has quietly updated Maps to throw users into hyperspace when switching between planets.

Spotted on Reddit, Google Maps now shows a neat hyperspace animation when you switch from Earth to other planets in our solar system. We don't know for sure when this animation was added, but it may seem that it was added as a nod to the latest version in the Star Wars franchise. The design of the animation is also almost identical to what it looks like in the latest movies.

For those unfamiliar, in 2017, Google Maps added the ability to see other planets and the ability to use Street View around the ISS International Space Station around the same time.

To access the planets, open Google Maps on the web and zoom out as far as possible. From there, open the sidebar and tap "Globe" and then switch to satellite view. If you zoom out a bit further, a bar appears with a list of planets and moons. If you tap on another planet, Google Maps must go through hyperspace to the selected location, as you can see in the GIF below.

