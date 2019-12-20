Google installs Typhoon Studios to work on the development of Stadia games

Loading...

Google AI makes memory a game

Google has announced the acquisition of Typhoon Studios, a Canadian game developer now destined to join the Stadia Games and Entertainment team.

Financial details have not been disclosed.

In a blog post on Thursday, Jade Raymond, vice president and head of Google Stadia Games & Entertainment, said the Typhoon Studios team, responsible for the development of the upcoming Journey to the Savage Planet cooperative, will continue to work on the game's content until its launch on January 28, 2020.

Launched in 2017, Typhoon Studios is a small independent development team of 26 players, co-founded and led by Reid Schneider and Alex Hutchinson.

Schneider has previously worked at Splinter Cell and Batman, while Hutchinson has creative and design roles related to The Sims 2, Assassin & # 39; s Creed III and Far Cry 4, as Gamesindustry.biz noted.

Raymond told the publication that the co-founders have "assembled an AAA team", and this group of talents will give Google an "advantage" in the game development industry.

The company has previously raised $ 225,000 through a round of seeds, with investment provided by the Makers Fund.

"We are delighted to join the Google team to work with the Stadia Games and Entertainment team, making great games with great people!" Said the studio.

Typhoon Studios, led by their co-founders, will join the Stadia Games and Entertainment studio, based in Montreal, Canada.

The study was announced in October, and Raymond described the company as a place to create "exclusive and original content in a diverse portfolio of games in all your favorite genres."

"Working with some of the best game creators in the world, we have learned that a successful study is reduced to great people who have a vision to execute the best ideas," says Raymond. "We are always looking for people who share our passion and vision for the future of games."

Google is not the only company that explores the possible sources of revenue that cloud games have to offer. Earlier this week, Facebook confirmed the acquisition of PlayGiga, a Spanish startup focused on cloud-based game subscriptions.

The agreement is believed to have an approximate value of € 70 million ($ 78 million).

