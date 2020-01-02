Google has modified Stadia controllers to use louder triggers

Loading...

The Stadia Controller is the only new piece of hardware that debuted with Google's game streaming service. Since its launch, the company has adjusted the triggers to click much harder than before.

Those who ordered the Founder & # 39; s Edition or a standalone controller before and just after the launch received a unit with virtually silent L2 and R2 buttons. Regardless of the applied force, the triggers did not make a very loud noise when they were fully depressed. This was a nice and thoughtful detail.

Our experience is that Founder & # 39; s Editions and Controllers that are manufactured – as indicated on the store package with the bar code – September or October 2019 are relatively quiet. However, newer units from November are noticeably different.

As you can hear below, a night blue and clear white controller with a production date has 11/2019 triggers with a clear click. For the recordings, we alternated between the left and right buttons, making sure that we completely removed our index fingers each time before we tap to allow full pressure.

September 19 Wasabi

Nov. 19 Night Blue + Clearly White

In the meantime, the Wasabi Controller from 9/2019 is barely audible. A side-by-side comparison shows that there is some space between the rear of the tractor and the bottom of our old unit. Such a separation does not exist with newer ones.

In a statement, Google confirmed "some minor changes" intended to "develop and optimize" the Stages Controller. However, it should not "have no influence on the gameplay or the intended use of the controller."

“As is common with many consumer electronics, we are constantly updating our production processes. As such, you can see some minor changes to the device over time as we develop and optimize. These changes do not affect the gameplay or the intended use of the controller. "

Newer owners or those who have received replacements are somewhat saddened by this change. During gaming the new sound is much more annoying than the original. It can be especially annoying for those in the room with you. A teardown indicates a piece of rubber that is responsible, some of which speculate that the silencer has the detrimental effect of causing sensitive or sticky triggers. We have personally noticed the last problem on a separate Stages Controller.

Some owners have received replacements after quoting the sound, but receive units with the same change. Google Support also claims that the usability is not hindered by the louder click.

