Google gives free Play Store credit in the UK for end-of-year offers

Loading...

Google gives free Play Store credit for people in the UK to celebrate a New Year's Eve wave in the online store.

If you live in the UK, you are currently eligible for £ 4 free Play Store credit by opening the app and on one of the banners with the title & # 39; Biggest deals of the year & # 39; tapping the main landing page. While it's great that you can get some money for a purchase, the terms make it clear that you have to spend £ 20 to get the £ 4 discount.

You can also use the free credit for in-app purchases and for stand-alone app purchases. However, you may not be happy to pay more than £ 20 for a game, app, or things like in-game credits or extras. You can view the following terms and conditions:

Valid for £ 4 credit for an app, game or in-game item with a retail price greater than or equal to £ 20 at the time the purchase is made via an app or game on Google Play (in-app subscriptions are excluded). Open to select participants based on purchase history.

Offer ends January 1, 2020. Credit applied at checkout. Credit expires 15 days after exchange. Limit 1 per Google account. Only valid in the UK and for purchases in UK pounds.

Although it is disappointing that you cannot immediately use the £ 4 credit for a single purchase or in-app subscription, it is still a hefty discount on certain in-game or in-app purchases. Since we do not see many discounts on all these sides of the pond, it is nice that Google has thought to hand out Play Store credit as a gift.

If you are based in the UK, go to the Google Play Store now and check if the free voucher is ready for you. Hopefully we will see this offer soon broadening.

More in the Google Play Store:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUcSPTbewDc (/ embed)