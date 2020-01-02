Google develops AI to improve breast cancer screening tests

Loading...

Google has been working with clinical research partners in the United Kingdom and the United States to see if artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to improve breast cancer detection.

In collaboration with the Imperial Cancer Research Center of the United Kingdom, Northwestern University and the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Google has created an AI model to read mammograms, which are x-rays of the breasts, to help radiologists detect Signs of breast cancer more accurately.

According to the American Cancer Society, mammograms omit about 20% of breast cancers in the United States, and false positives are common, which causes women to be called back for more tests, sometimes even biopsies.

"Reading these X-ray images is a difficult task, even for experts, and can often lead to false positives and false negatives. In turn, these inaccuracies can cause delays in detection and treatment, unnecessary stress for patients and a greater workload for radiologists who are already scarce, "said Google.

The Google AI model was trained in a representative data set consisting of unidentified mammograms of more than 76,000 women in the United Kingdom and more than 15,000 women in the United States to see if they could learn to detect signs of breast cancer in the scanners

To determine its accuracy, the model was tested with a separate set of mammograms where the diagnosis was already known. Their results were compared with the performances of the radiologists who had originally read the radiographs.

According to Google, the results of the model were better than radiologists from both countries. Of the 3,000 women reading scans in the United States, the model produced a 5.7% reduction in false positives and a 9.4% reduction in false negatives. In 25,000 mammograms performed in the United Kingdom, the system reduced false negatives by 2.7% and false positives by 1.2%.

He was also able to achieve this, Google said, despite having less information than human experts in making their decisions. Human experts had access to patient histories and previous mammograms, while the model only processed the most recent anonymized mammogram without additional information.

Google also conducted a separate test to see if the model could read data from generalized mammograms. In this separate test, Google trained the model only on women's data in the United Kingdom, and then evaluated it in the women's dataset in the United States. This resulted in a 3.5% reduction in false positives and an 8.1% reduction in false negatives, which shows that the model still performed at a higher level than experts despite using only generalized mammography data.

"Looking forward to future applications, there are some promising signs that the model could potentially increase the accuracy and efficiency of screening programs, as well as reduce waiting times and stress for patients," said Google.

Google has not been alone in the development of AI projects for cancer detection. IBM launched three AI projects designed for the challenge of curing cancer in the open source community in July.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the analysis company Max Kelsen is using AI to predict the effectiveness of cancer treatments. The company is integrating AI and complete genome sequencing into cancer research and clinical practice, initially focusing on the treatment of immunotherapy for melanoma and small cell lung cancer.

