Google announces two new free games for Stadia Pro in January 2020, includes Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper

Google has taken its blog to announce its free games of the month for Google Stadia for January 2020.

There will be two games in the Pro Stadia membership program and those two games are Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper. Both games are excellent new additions to the Stadia Pro family and will serve two different genres very well.

Like the premium memberships of PlayStation and Xbox, PS Plus and Games With Gold, Pro Stadia users will receive two free games each month. Users have until the end of the month to add them to their library for free. Once the month ends, the games disappear and you miss the opportunity to add a free game to your library. Users will have until 9 AM PT on December 31, 2019 to download free games this month: Destiny 2: Complete Edition and Farming Simulator 2019.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: Celebration of 20 years arrives at Stadia Pro on January 1. Lara Croft's second modern adventure is even more profound and exciting than the first while competing against insidious forces in a quest to discover the secrets of eternal life.

Also heading to Stadia Pro is Thumper, the beat destruction game. Guide your space beetle at terrifying speeds through beautiful and menacing views as you move and make your way through the enemies while running at the ever present rhythm.

Both Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper will be ready to claim at Stadia Pro on January 1.

Google Stadia has had a difficult start. Hotfixes for the recent launch console are calling the platform unfinished, leaving many desired functions missing.

However, although it seems that most critics have a problem with the console so far, many of them are very impressed with the technology in question. The fact that the transmission is as good as it is and the speed with which players can jump to the chosen game is quite impressive. But does this guarantee a free pass? Check out our full review summary on Google Stadia right here!

Google’s streaming platform, Stadia, is now available for purchase. Are you an early adopter? Were you excited about these three new titles? Let us know in the comments below!

