Google AI surpasses people in breast cancer prediction

In November, Google Health detailed its mission to help & # 39; help everyone lead a healthy life & # 39 ;. The division today has & # 39; initial findings & # 39; published on the use of AI to improve breast cancer screening.

Google notes how "early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer remains a challenge." Detection today is performed by digital mammography, but reading chest x-rays is a "difficult task, even for experts, and can often result in both false positives and false negatives."

These inaccuracies can in turn lead to delays in detection and treatment, unnecessary stress for patients and a higher workload for radiologists who are already deficient.

The company's solution includes applying artificial intelligence. Findings that were performed in the last two years were published today in Nature:

These findings show that our AI model has detected breast cancer in unidentified screening mammograms (where identifiable information has been removed) with greater accuracy, fewer false positives and fewer false negatives than experts.

It follows work in 2017 on detecting metastatic breast cancer from lymph node samples and in-depth learning algorithms that help doctors discover breast cancer.

Google Health collaborated with Alphabet Division DeepMind, Cancer Research UK Imperial Center, Northwestern University and Royal Surrey County Hospital to "see if artificial intelligence could support radiologists to more accurately recognize the signs of breast cancer."

In this evaluation, our system produced a 5.7% reduction in false positives and a 1.2% reduction in the UK. It caused a 9.4% reduction in false negatives in the US and a 2.7% reduction in the UK.

What is striking is how the AI ​​system did not have access to patient histories and previous mammograms, as doctors would normally use. The model is trained on unidentified mammograms of 76,000 women in the UK and 15,000 women in the US.

In an independent study of six radiologists, the AI ​​system exceeded all human readers: the area under the receiver operational characteristic curve (AUC-ROC) for the AI ​​system was greater than the AUC-ROC for the average radiologist with an absolute margin of 11.5%.

What follows is more research, as well as "prospective clinical trials and regulatory approval" of how AI could help in the detection of breast cancer. In the coming years, Google hopes to "translate research into machine learning into tools that benefit clinicians and patients."

