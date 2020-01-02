Google AI can identify breast cancer better than human doctors

Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Neural networks have helped machines learn some skills that were previously limited to humans, e.g. For example, recognizing objects in a photo or completely destroying them when you start StarCraft II. Google is a leading developer of neural network AI and has developed a new system that uses the power of AI to identify breast cancer in mammograms that doctors may miss.

Currently, mammography is the best way to diagnose breast cancer, but it is far from perfect. Trained radiologists can use these tests to identify most cancers, but about one in five slips through the cracks. In addition, approximately half of the women receive at least one false positive result over a period of 10 years. While the new study does not suggest that doctors should be excluded from the diagnostic process, it shows that AI can help medical professionals make the right call more often.

Like all neural networks, the new Google system required a lot of training data. This was achieved in the form of more than 100,000 mammography images – 76,000 from the UK and 15,000 from the USA. All training data have been labeled so that the system can get to know all the options for displaying tumors. After the network was set up, Google engineers tested its accuracy on a new set of 30,000 mammograms from the United States and the United Kingdom. For each image, the AI ​​was compared to a human radiologist to determine which one was more accurate.

The AI ​​showed 5.7 percent fewer false alarms compared to the US screening. This would save women from unnecessary worries and costs to deal with a tumor that is not present. More importantly, the AI ​​showed 9.4 percent fewer false negative results – these are tumors that the radiologist has overlooked (see above). The AI ​​didn't hit the British system that much because the NIH always has two doctors who check every mammogram. There, the AI ​​reduced false alarms by 1.2 percent and false alarms by 2.7 percent.

Google also held a competition between a team of six U.S. radiologists and the AI ​​with a sample of 500 randomly-selected mammogram scans. Again, the AI ​​surpassed humans and identified several types of cancer that all six doctors had originally escaped. However, there was at least one case in which the AI ​​overlooked a cancer that everyone discovered.

The study suggests that Google's AI could help reduce inaccurate mammogram values. However, the technology must first be tested much more precisely. The study mainly used mammogram images taken with devices from a manufacturer. Other devices may experience unexpected deviations.

Read now: