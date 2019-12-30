Goodbye to Bay 13 – and good riddance

Loading...

Many people were dismayed, accusing Cricket Australia and the CWM of having killed the atmosphere of the match. It was both cultural vandalism and a corporate monstrosity.

ABC presenter Jonathan Green on Twitter said it was "the gentrification of Bay 13 … living and healthy predatory capitalism at CWM".

Predatory capitalism? It is not the domination and destruction of traditional markets by companies like Amazon and Facebook; it's just a nice day at cricket. And ticket prices at the "G" range from $ 30 for general admission to $ 160 for Reserve A. So the Boundary Social is hardly a cold leap towards ruthless corporatism.

Furthermore, the cricket test is not an open public space like a beach, perhaps the true site of Australian egalitarianism. It's just another event that people pay to enjoy – and like, for example, theater, movies or a plane ticket, prices are set according to the scales of what people can afford and what is on offer.

So if Cricket Australia and the CWM want to create a new space where people pay extra for a better experience, what exactly is the problem?

Many were dismayed by what they saw as the hot summer sun setting over a glorious era. For them, Old Bay 13 was the place where adorable Australian Larrikinism spent its day in the sun, cheering from the side of the house with thousands of people comically copying the warming calisthenics of Merv Hughes.

Maybe it's time to take off the pink glasses when we look at a past that never existed. Bay 13 – like the SCG hill – was hardly the place where the local guys were making delicious jokes like so many Oscar Wildes. On the contrary, it was utterly horrible, the growling, shirtless Australian male letting go of the leash to launch drunk racist and sexist abuse under the guise of camaraderie.

It was Wake in Fright in cricket.

In the "good old days", people brought their own eskies full of beer. You could set your watch for this time half an hour after tea, when the fist fighting breaks out and the police lines rush to make arrests.

One of the first games I saw was in February 1971, when a drunken spectator in Sydney leaned over the fence and attempted to attacking English speed bowler John Snow while empty beer cans were raining. Ray Illingworth, the English captain, took his team on the ground.

Years have passed but nothing has changed much. When the beer cans were replaced with plastic cups, we got beer snakes. The cups were soon filled with urine and randomly tossed in the air. Racist chants stayed. Then the beer keys arrived.

In December 2002, the crowd of MCGs was ranked among the worst in the world. The International Cricket Council has threatened to deprive it of the right to host international matches.

So, if the CWM wants to move forward and bring a new audience to cricket, that must be applauded. If the social border marks the destruction of our cultural heritage, too bad. It should have been destroyed long ago.

It's time to draw strains from this era.

Duncan Fine is a lawyer and regular columnist.

