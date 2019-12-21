Good, Bad & Ugly: Jokic's historical triple-double and the art of losing tracks

Loading...

December 20, 2019; Denver, Colorado, United States; The center of the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic (15), throws the ball while the center of Minnesota Timberwolves, Gorgui Dieng (5), defends in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, despite a less than ideal performance, the Denver Nuggets found a way to secure another victory.

After their 109-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets are now 19-8 in their first 27 games, their best start since the 2009-10 season. In addition, the Nuggets are now 5-0 in their division, 13-3 at home, have won five consecutive games and are starting to get closer and closer to the best version of themselves.

In a game that had ups and downs, Nikola Jokic recorded another triple double and another victory over an opponent of the division, I give you the good, the bad and the ugly.

Good: Nikola Jokic records another triple double

Ask any of Jokic's teammates and everyone will tell you that when his Serbian superstar gets another triple double, no one will be surprised.

At this point, Jokic recording a triple double has become a regular occasion. After accumulating 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Timberwolves, Jokic got into a draw for the tenth double of triples in NBA history after registering his 33rd in his short career.

Jokic now pursues James Harden, who is ninth in NBA history with 42 triple doubles, as well as Fat Lever, who holds the Nuggets franchise record for most career triple doubles with 43.

Jokic has played 334 games in total and has 33 double triples, which is equivalent to a triple triple in just under 10% of his games. As a reference, LeBron James has recorded a triple double in 7.2% of his games, while James Harden has one in 5.3% of his games.

Simply put, Jokic is accumulating double triples at a historic pace and, depending on the length of his careers, Jokic has a chance to beat LeBron James, who currently has 88 double doubles, by the time everything is said and done.

"I've been in the league for a long time, I've been in the game all my life, I trained LeBron who was a triple double threat every night, but Nikola is a guy who can go out every night every night and really get a triple double, "said Michael Malone." When you look at the NBA right now, guys like Giannis, guys like LeBron, Luka and Nikola, those guys are amazing. For him being so tall at such a young age, and you know he's going to get much more, just talk about its greatness and how it can impact the game on so many levels. That's why we love it being a Denver Nugget and going to be here for a long, long time.

Bad: the seeds continue to give clues

Yes, the Nuggets won again and yes, they had some incredible moments, but even against a Timberwolves team fighting in Denver, the Nuggets found a way to reveal their leadership and turn what should have been an easy victory in a dogfight .

Once again, Denver created a great advantage, and once again, they gave it away as fast as they built it.

Although the Nuggets increased to 19 points against the Timberwolves, Denver somehow allowed Minnesota to gain possession and that was without Karl-Anthony Towns playing.

While Denver continues to lose track, its head coach is desperately trying to figure out how to remedy what affects his team.

"It's a mystery," Malone admitted when asked why Denver continues to reveal clues. "I love the great beginnings, the flying ball, we have great clues, but for some reason, I think we are a young team." I think it speaks a little about our maturity. Every night we have these clues and, suddenly, we just let go, like, ‘oh, we have this; it's going to be easy. "It's never easy because teams are always going to run. This is the NBA and they are professional players. You are not going to beat a team by 20 points all night."

Now, all Malone can do is keep playing with his rotation and remind the Nuggets why they build leads and why they lose them. Until the Nuggets find a way to play for a full 48 minutes, these problems will continue to plague them.

"It seems that we can be two totally different teams within the same half," Malone explained. "That's why I have to help that second unit, remind our headlines of the importance of understanding why you built leadership in the first place, and not get away from it."

Ugly: Lakers are great

The Nuggets are in a significantly better place mentally after winning five consecutive games over their five-game homestand, but now the Los Angeles Lakers 24-5 are rested and waiting for the Nuggets to reach the city of angels.

The last time the Nuggets and the Lakers met, Denver managed to keep the score close despite playing some mediocre offensive basketball. They lost 105-96 at Mile High City, but this Lakers team is much more powerful and comfortable than when Denver faced them almost three weeks ago and the Nuggets will be fighting the first seed of the Western Conference at home.

This will be the most difficult Nuggets challenge so far.

"We played them very well at home a few weeks ago, but instead it will be a great challenge for us," Malone explained.

When Malone was asked about the Lakes game, he jokingly replied that he did not want to watch a Lakers movie before giving a quick summary of what he learned from his first encounter with the Lakers.

"I'm trying to get away from that (laughs)," Malone explained when asked about how to prepare for the Lakers. “We play them hard, but obviously LeBron and (Anthony Davis) are a problem and they are a problem for everyone. I thought our defense gave us a chance and I hope we can get on the road and travel with our defense and, more importantly, continue making shots. When our defense was playing at a high level before, the offensive was still trying to find it. Now that we have it, let's not let it go.

“It will be a great challenge. They are in the first place for a reason, but I think our boys are more than ready for that challenge. "