Good, bad and ugly: the nuggets recover with the victory over the Grizzlies

December 28, 2019; Denver, Colorado, United States; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) celebrate a goal in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets were high and went on a roll as they entered a great Christmas game, but the New Orleans Pelicans ended the winning streak of seven Denver games with great guilt over the defense's disappointment.

The Nuggets then welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday with a bad taste and wanted to return to the right path. Denver may not have acted as expected at Christmas, but there was no way they could bring the New Year into a losing streak.

The Nuggets returned to the right path in a game they led from start to finish by beating Memphis 119-109 and with that, I give you the good, the bad and the ugly.

Good: stellar defense from the beginning

Since the defense was the main problem in the Christmas defeat of the Nuggets against New Orleans, the defense against Memphis at the beginning was much better and also the biggest difference in the game.

The Nuggets put a defensive clinic in the initial half, which led them to gain an advantage, holding it, and started from the opening tip.

The Nuggets forced seven turnovers in the first quarter as they kept the Grizzlies at just 11 points. Memphis only shot 20% alone in that frame and the Nuggets also took that mentality to the second quarter.

The bank unit was able to get defensive in the second quarter with Michael Porter Jr. gathering some of his best minutes with the Nuggets uniform. He finished with eight points in the middle and provided a spark to the second unit.

Denver maintained that defensive mentality in the second frame, as they had one of their best defensive halves of the season. The Nuggets limited Memphis to only 39 points with 33% of shots from the field.

When the Nuggets are able to ride their great man, Jokic could be said to be his best game of the year with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the defense also performs well, the Nuggets are a difficult team to beat.

Bad – Rough patch in the third quarter

As good as the initial half as it was for the Nuggets, the beginning of the second half was the part of the game that the Nuggets would like to recover.

Memphis made a great effort to start the third quarter and what was once an advantage of 23 points was reduced to three points and forced the Nuggets to have to build another great race to ensure victory.

The same movement and disinterest with which the Nuggets played at the beginning was not present to start the third quarter and the frustration was shown on the faces of several players when Memphis started running.

The Nuggets have been a team that has allowed teams throughout the season to stay in games where it seems that Denver is going to win explosively and is an area where the Nuggets must adjust.

However, Denver changed things and replayed their basketball brand with the ball finally turning on the offensive, the Nuggets came to rest and hit the open man and also got the shots they wanted, but when they were given the opportunity to build These great clues the Nuggets have to find a way to open things and close the door to the teams.

Ugly – Battered Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap has been hit a little, which resulted in him only playing 16 minutes for Denver on Christmas Day.

Head coach Michael Malone said the injuries do not appear to be serious, but Millsap still did not play on Saturday, which was a bit interesting as there were conflicting reports with the injury report that said the game would be lost due to a bruise. on the knee and the Nuggets came out with their injury update before the game indicating that Millsap missed the game due to the left quadriceps contusion.

There is a possibility that they could be both, and with Denver being in the front of a consecutive set, resting the veteran great man could be precautionary.

In addition, it was a bit surprising that Malone went with Mason Plumlee, and not with Jerami Grant, to start the power forward.

A big reason for that had to do with Malone's frustrations with the rebound of the Nuggets recently, as well as the fact that the Grizzlies have a great front court that could have given Nuggets problems.

Plumee was productive in its beginning. He finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and provided the team with immense energy.

While the Nuggets missed their big veteran, it has to be great to know that they have depth and other players to step forward while trying to recover healthy.