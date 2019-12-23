Good, bad and ugly: the nuggets annihilate the Lakers without LeBron

Loading...

December 22, 2019; Los Angeles, California, United States; The Denver Nuggets center, Nikola Jokic (15), controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) during the second half at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets entered the nationally televised game Sunday night in a five-game winning streak and sought to continue their solid game against the Los Angeles Lakers, leaders of the Western Conference, but there was a catch: the Lakers were without LeBron James.

Denver's good run pushed them back to second place in the Western Conference and sought to close the gap with a victory at the Staples Center over the Lakers.

By the time the final bell rang, Denver accelerated the Lakers to bring the winning streak of the Nuggets to six.

After the Nuggets 128-104 beat Los Angeles, I give you the good, the bad and the ugly.

Good: Jokic's streak continues

Nikola Jokic did not start the season the way he wanted or what many have gotten used to, but he seems to have settled in the last games and now looks like the player who made the All-Star team just a season ago

Jokic entered the battle of Denver with the Lakers just out of a game against the Timberwolves in which he recorded his fifth triple-double of the season and took that stellar play to Sunday's game against Los Angeles.

The last time Nuggets and Lakers played was two weeks ago and Jokic had one of his worst games of the season. He went 4-12 from the field for 13 points and simply could not get going. He also had five turnovers in the game as the Nuggets fell 105-96. In Sunday's game, he was redeemed.

I needed a bucket. I have a bucket. # MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/psXYBV1MVx

– Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 23, 2019

The Nuggets All-NBA center found its rhythm early and had a quiet but efficient night that led Denver to spend Los Angeles.

Jokic was able to dominate the great Lakers men inside and also connected a triple solitaire in the game when he finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

On a night when the Nuggets won by 24 points and six players finished in double digits, Denver was able to rely on his great man to get started early and led to his great victory.

Bad: Los Angeles owns the painting from the beginning

The Nuggets are a team that has had trouble starting the season with quick starts and in Sunday's competition against Los Angeles, they started a little slower once again.

Denver started the game with great energy and some quick baskets, but then hit a scoring wall and couldn't find a rhythm despite getting numerous open glances.

With the accumulation of shots lost by Denver, Los Angeles was aggressive in bouncing basketball and also attacked the Nuggets inside, which has been a tactic that teams have been using against Denver throughout the season.

Los Angeles finished half with 32 points in the paint and 19 of them were second chance points.

Coach Michael Malone played with the lineups that were trying to find ways of a rebound advantage, but the Nuggets were being overcome in the offensive crystal that allowed the Lakers to return to the game.

Denver had to work very hard for the baskets, while the Lakers got what they wanted on the edge while Los Angeles finished the first half with 15 offensive rebounds.

Without James playing, Anthony Davis was the focal point of the offense for the Lakers and whom the Nuggets had to stop. Davis assumed the scoring charge for Los Angeles and entered the middle with 19 points and eight rebounds.

While the Nuggets did a better job of finding some consistency in the second quarter and taking the lead at halftime behind their banking unit, it was a half that was overshadowed by Los Angeles grabbing what each bounce looked like and scoring at will in painting.

Ugly – Murray shooting problems continue

The Nuggets calendar to end the calendar year is interesting. They have very winnable games, but four of their next five games are on the road, so getting a victory over the Lakers with one of the best offensive games the Nuggets have had in recent memory is positive.

But not all players had a solid game.

Jamal Murray has been one of the most consistent players for the Nuggets this season, but one thing that has been underestimated has been his struggles beyond the arc.

Before Sunday's game, Murray was shooting 33.3% from beyond the goal. The offense has sometimes gone through it, has made the right moves and has had open glances, but its shot could not fall.

After your 0-6 performance against the Lakers, you will see the percentage continue to decline.

He could not find a rhythm and finished with six points. He fired 3-11 shooting from the field and it seemed that something was wrong.

Murray is not a player who makes excuses and has also been able to organize some solid outings, but maybe the injuries are starting to reach him.

Murray knelt before Ben Simmons and had a fall a couple of weeks ago against the Philadelphia 76ers that forced him to miss a game, but has not shot well since then.

The point guard of the Nuggets is 10-31 from beyond the arc since that game and those ailments seem to be catching up.

Murray is a fierce competitor and one of the best iron men in the NBA who wants to help his team every night, but with the Nuggets doing some ground in the West and the All-Star just around the corner, such Once you could benefit from sitting a couple of those games and starting the new year with some fresh legs and a good health bill.