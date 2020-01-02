Golden Globes 2020: which films will win? – Entertainment and life – Austin 360

Loading...

What will happen at the Golden Globes? Part of the fun of this ceremony is that you never know very well: a drunk actor may make a speech too colorful for network censors, or a prize might go to the person that everyone least suspects. This can make forecasting the results of Sunday's show a bit difficult, especially since the Globes are voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an eccentric collection of around 90 journalists. Sometimes these voters will choose the candidate with the most buzz at the Oscars, but just as often, they will go their own way.

This year's film contests have no shortage of places where the Globes can make their mark. Despite the possibility of dividing wealth into separate categories for best drama and best comedy or musical, there are still many tight contests in which a winner of the Globes could accumulate the advantage necessary to convince certain voters to Oscars. I have chosen the people and movies that I expect to win:

Best Actress in a Film, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

René Zellweger, "Judy"

One of the few deadly locks of the night, Zellweger came into force at the start of the season with her passionate performance as Judy Garland, and she never gave up her place as best actress. Although Johansson is the only candidate to also face one of the best contenders in the theater, it is Zellweger to lose – and he is not.

Best Actor in a Film, Drama

Christian Bale, "Ford vs Ferrari"

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and glory"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Driver couldn't have a better year: Alongside recent star shoots in "The Report" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", he delivered one of his most moving performances in "Marriage Story ", Which has scored more Golden Globe nominations than any other film. If he weren't against Phoenix, he would win it in a walk, but Phoenix, a six-time contender who won a Golden Globe for "Walk the Line", probably has the advantage for his speech more transformational performance.

Best film, drama

"1917"

"L & # 39; Irish"

"Joker"

"Marriage story"

"The two popes"

If the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chooses "The Irishman" by Martin Scorsese or "Marriage Story" by Noah Baumbach, everyone will just nod and say, "It sounds pretty much right." That's why I think that it will not happen! After all, it’s the polling station that deviated from last year’s best respectable drama, “A Star Is Born”, and chose “Bohemian Rhapsody” instead. It wouldn't be a Globes ceremony without a big win coming out of the left field, and I think "Joker" could provide the shock of the night.

Best Actress in a Film, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, "Farewell"

Cate Blanchett, "Where are you going, Bernadette?"

Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"

Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"

Emma Thompson, "Late Night"

The Globes are always paying attention to where the Oscars are blowing, and as Awkwafina is the only candidate in this quirky category to have a real chance of getting an Oscar nomination, which could give her a advantage. Still, her chances have diminished since she was snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and this could open the door for a newcomer like de Armas, the leader "Knives Out", to learn about. carry.

Best Actor in a Film, Musical, or Comedy

Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once upon a time … in Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite is my name"

Could this category give us the most delicious upheaval on Sunday? My brain tells me that DiCaprio should easily win the award: he's an 11-time Globe nominee who has won three times before, and Hollywood foreign press relies on his star power to keep his lights on every year . That said, "Rocketman" star Egerton has campaigned much more than his reluctant competitors, and although he is embarrassed that his performance as Elton John arrives in the shadow of the shooting of Rami Malek "Bohemian Rhapsody", winner of the Globe last year, I cannot underestimate Egerton's desire to squeeze the flesh. DiCaprio is probably safe, but oh man: if he loses, this reaction GIF is going to be brutal.

Best film, comedy

"Dolemite is my name"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives out"

"Once upon a time … in Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

His scripts for "Pulp Fiction" and "Django Unchained" earned Quentin Tarantino a pair of Oscars and a pair of Golden Globes, but he never won the highest distinction of any or the other of the voting bodies. The Globes will rectify this by giving "Once upon a time … in Hollywood" the trophy for best comedy. Will the Oscars follow suit?

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "The Report"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Dern is considered the premiere of the Oscars, but if there is a ceremony where she could lose, it is this: the Globes love a surprise winner from the supporting actress, and a voting for Lopez would give them a lot of superstar. I also wonder if Dern, who sits on the Academy's Board of Governors, could be so associated with this group that the Hollywood Foreign Press will feel empowered to follow a different path. Again, she is a four-time Globe winner who was Miss Golden Globe at the age of 15. Expect an arrival photo.

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, "A nice day in the neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once upon a time … in Hollywood"

Pitt has never won an Oscar for his role as an actor, but the Globes weren't as difficult to impress: he triumphed in this category in 1996 for "Twelve Monkeys" and Sunday, he will win again.

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once upon a time … in Hollywood"

It will be a real clash of the titans, while Scorsese and Tarantino face the booming Bong. Scorsese has won this Golden Globe three times previously, while Tarantino would win its first prize in the category. On paper, both would be a safer bet than the man I put my chips on: Bong, who I think more and more will win the Oscar for best director too.

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage story”

Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han, "Parasite"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once upon a time … in Hollywood"

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Baumbach was denied a nomination for best director in part because "Marriage Story" is considered more of a script achievement. So here is the ideal category for the voters of the Globe to catch up, although it faces formidable competition from the double winner Tarantino.

Best Foreign Language Film

"L & # 39; goodbye"

"Les Misrables"

"Pain and glory"

"Parasite"

"Portrait of a lady on fire"

It is high time that the Golden Globes open their best dramatic and comic-musical categories to films made outside the English language, but in the meantime, it will be an easy victory for "Parasite".

Best Animated Feature

"Frozen 2"

"How to train your dragon: the hidden world"

"The Lion King"

"Missing link"

"Toy Story 4"

This Globe almost always comes back to a Pixar movie, and although "Incredibles 2" lost last year to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse", "Toy Story 4" should have an easier way. towards victory. Meanwhile, let's take advantage of the delicious nuance of the Golden Globes by naming the photorealistic remake of "The Lion King" for this category, despite the fact that Disney has positioned it as a live action movie at end of rewards.

Best Original Music

Alexandre Desplat, "Little women"

Hildur Gudnadottir, "Joker"

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Thomas Newman, "1917"

Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn"

If you're related to competing cousins, Randy and Thomas Newman, filling your Golden Globes pool could be extremely difficult. This last Newman is better placed thanks to a war film which makes a more omnipresent use of his music, but I think that the Globes are at the mercy of the clown and will opt instead for the score "Joker" by Gudnadottir.

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”) – Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber

"I will still love myself" ("Rocketman") – Elton John and Bernie Taupin

"In the unknown" ("Frozen 2") – Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"Spirit" ("The Lion King") – Beyonc Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh

"Standing" ("Harriet") – Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

You have two of the biggest stars in the music world competing here in Swift and Beyonc, and they collide with another gigantic song from the "Frozen" franchise. Still, the Globes love inherited deeds – remember that "Let It Go" from the original "Frozen" was lost to a U2 song that you would be in a hurry to name. For this reason, I think they will be inclined to reward the new song that John, 72, wrote with Bernie Taupin for "Rocketman".