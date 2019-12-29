Godolphin pulled out of Kementari's career at stud, gelding the group 1 winner to leave the door ajar for a return to racing.

Loading...

"Everything we do will be in the interest of the horse and the horse only.

"If it happens to return to this elite level, we will go to the races, but it is likely that we will see it whether it is dressage, show jumping, eventing three days or whatever.

"We are not going to take him back through bad grades and embarrass ourselves and embarrass the horse.

"He would like to be at the very top of where he stopped so that we were considering going back to the races."

Cox said infertility in stallions was rare but not unusual.

"It is a game of Russian roulette," he said.

"This is what happened to us with Kementari.

"I think there are two of us [full mares] now, or maybe even one, but he was almost completely sterile.

"We are going to put him in training just to make him fall off the edges and bring him into some sort of fitness to be ridden."

Kementari had 19 starts for four wins, including group 1 Randwick Guineas at three, and finished in the top four in six other groups 1.

Kementari, pictured with trainer James Cummings, strapper Alex Lemarie and assistant trainer Kate Grimwade in August 2018.

His last departure took place in March at 1300 meters from Canterbury Stakes, seventh out of seven behind Trapeze Artist who won a track record.

Alastair Pulford, sales manager at Darley Stallions, told ANZ Bloodstock in September that Kementari's infertility was disappointing for his team and his clients.

"We sympathize with all of our customers who have been impatiently waiting for their mares to deliver foals by Kementari, and we make sure that we do everything we can to welcome them and organize alternative mating," he said.

"In addition to being a blow to Darley, it is a blow to the Australian livestock industry which has been so well served by Lonhro and his father sons – such horses than Pierro and Denman with others like Exosphere and Impending showing great potential. "

Damien Ractliffe is the senior race reporter for The Age.

