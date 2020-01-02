Global survey shows Australia ranks low on broadband satisfaction

Loading...

The results follow a decade of controversy over the deployment of the $ 50 billion national broadband network project, which began in 2009.

The latest Measuring Broadband Australia report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found that 11% of consumers continue to benefit from underperforming services that are rarely close to the maximum speed of their plan.

Household data consumption is expected to increase during the summer holidays.

"The day after Christmas (2018), the average amount of data consumed per household was 11.8 GB, which was a huge increase of 69% compared to the daily average of 6.98 GB per household," said NBN Co.

More than a third of Australians (36%) said that digital infrastructure should be a priority for future investment, which was the second highest (with rail infrastructure) behind the solar energy infrastructure (44%).

Ipsos social researcher Daniel Evans said the results showed that Australians recognize that high quality digital infrastructure is an economic necessity.

"As we move to an economic structure more dependent on knowledge and services, our dependence on a globally competitive digital infrastructure will only increase", a he declared.

"With our large cities absorbing the lion's share of the country's population growth and the pressure this exerts on congestion and habitability more broadly, the demand for high quality digital infrastructure that will provide citizens, to industry and employers a choice as to when and how they will operate will become more important as we move into the new decade. "

Among the 28 countries, those in South Korea are the most satisfied with broadband infrastructure, 82% considering it fair or very good, followed by China (75%) and Hungary (69%) .

The Ipsos survey found that one in two Australians (49%) think the country has a "poor track record of succeeding in national infrastructure projects", while 60% have stated that we were not doing enough to meet their infrastructure needs.

Satisfaction was highest for Australia's airport infrastructure (74% rated it as fair or very good), followed by water and water infrastructure sanitation (71% fair / very good), sidewalks, trails and pedestrian areas (65% fair / very good) and highways and main roads (58% fair / very good).

A majority of Australians (57%) would prefer technical experts rather than elected politicians (17%) to make decisions about new infrastructure.

