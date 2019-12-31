Glenn Robinson III's race night is not enough since the Warriors fall to the Spurs, 117-113, in overtime – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – Warriors head coach Steve Kerr often talks about wanting to replicate the success of the San Antonio Spurs, and part of that includes finding collaborators on the periphery of the NBA.

In the defeat of the Warriors by 117-113 against the Spurs on Tuesday at the AT&T Center, Glenn Robinson III, a landing signed with a minimum veteran contract this summer, finished with 25 points in 10 of 17 shots, three rebounds and three assists . In one of the best games of his career, he continued to give Golden State (9-26) a reason to keep him close after this season.

After a disappointing year with the Detroit Pistons in which he was barely part of the rotation, Robinson entered the summer as a free agent and sought an opportunity to take advantage of his strengths.

In the first quarter, Robinson took a dribble transfer from rookie center Alen Smailagic and ended up through traffic, picking up the And-1, showing his ability to cut. At the end of the game, he made three triples, filling his numbers beyond the arc for a year of career.

Robinson was not the only player overlooked who participated in New Year's Eve. Without the point guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell (shoulder), guard Damion Lee, an emerging starter in the final days of his two-way contract, scored 20 points in shots from 8 to 13, including a 34-foot jumper to extend an advantage from the end of the fourth quarter to 93-89.

Guard Alec Burks, another minimum contract firm that played for three teams last season, finished with 28 points, including a triple with 1:03 left to play that rescued the Warriors from a broken possession and gave them a 98- lead. 96.

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan scored in consecutive possessions to give San Antonio (14-18) a 100-98 lead with 17.1 remaining in the game.

Kerr asked for a timeout and drew a play for his hottest hand. Striker Draymond Green transferred to Robinson, who connected a 2-point bridge for a draw and sent the game overtime, when the Warriors were outscored 17-13.

It was the experienced marginal findings of San Antonio that helped lead them to a victory, as guard Patty Mills scored 18 points and guard Bryn Forbes scored 14, including the sealed free kick. DeRozan, the 2018 Kawhi Leonard exchange consolation prize, finished with 24 points in 11 of 18 shots.

The Warriors generally played a fair game, assisted in 31 of 44 field goals made and committed only eight turnovers.

Where they were hit was on the boards. Without the initial Willie Cauley-Stein center (flu-like symptoms), Golden State recovered 53 to 44.

As they approach the new year, the Warriors will prepare to reevaluate the list in the summer.

At the beginning of the season, it was a question if any of the newcomers would prove to be enough to play a role when Stephen Curry (left hand surgery) and Klay Thompson (left knee surgery) return and Golden State repeats its status as title contender.

Robinson, like many others, has at least done that.