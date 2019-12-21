Glenburnie, Ontario returns stolen mail he found to rural Kingston-Kingston residents

Loading...

The OPP are looking for a Grinch who stole Christmas cards and other mail from a rural area in Kingston.

On Tuesday, a man from Glenburnie, Ontario found several opened cards and letters scattered across a street.

Then he took it upon himself to make sure the stolen mail was delivered.

"So I found a red envelope here in the trees that was torn open," says Richard Lorimer, pointing to the area where he found several pieces of mail, "and the Christmas card was on the page."

Lorimer, a school bus driver in Glenburnie, was on his route Tuesday morning when he discovered Post at the intersection of Battersea and Patterson Streets.

"Part of it was across the street and part of it was right here in the farmer's field."

Lorimer collected at least 15 pieces of mail, some of them bills – but all the Christmas card envelopes were torn open.

"That made me realize that it wasn't just mail," says Lorimer. "All Christmas cards were opened and the content on the street was removed and thrown away."

According to the OPP, several people in the Inverary area north of Kingston noticed that mail was missing from their roadside mailboxes along Battersea, Perth Round Lake, Holmes and Davidson streets.

"They didn't open the bills and didn't pay," says Lorimer, smiling. “They just opened the Christmas cards and took away gift cards and any kind of monetary value.

"Everything that is of value in the cards and that was intended as a gift for the recipients."

One of these pieces of mail contained someone's paycheck – $ 1,700.

Lorimer decided to search the person's name on Google. He located this person and was able to personally forward the check to the recipient, whom Lorimer did not name.

Kelly Johnson, Inverary, Ontario, residing on Perth Road, said mail and packages were stolen from her mailbox overnight on Monday.

"I was very bitter on Monday and came back," says Johnson, "because humanity is great."

Her Christmas mood returned because of a man. Lorimer took Johnson's stolen mail home by hand and sent the rest back to Canada Post.

"He [Lorimer] brought back some of the torn packages with our address – and some of our bills that they obviously didn't want," says Johnson with a grin on his face.

The OPP is now asking residents who believe that their mail has been stolen to report it to the police.

