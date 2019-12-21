Glass bottle thrown at injured Ranger player in shameful night for Hibs

Loading...

But there were shameful scenes when visiting defender Borna Barisic narrowly avoided being hit with a glass bottle thrown from the East rostrum.

The shocking incident occurred while the Croatian was lying on the ground after being sent off by a shocking tackle from Ryan Porteous, who got a red card for the Scottish defender under 21 and will force him to miss the Edinburgh derby in Hearts the day after Christmas.

The Hibs will now face pressure to explain how they plan to limit the behavior of their fans.

Last year, CEO Leeann Dempster said she would consider closing sections of the field after an incident in which Rangers skipper James Tavernier was faced with a few field invaders just weeks after Celtic's Scott Sinclair was also targeted with a Buckfast bottle.

The Porteous challenge also sparked a sideline melee that ended with Hibs assistant boss John Potter and Gers coach Tom Culshaw dispatched to the stands.

Gerrard reacted furiously to Barisic's treatment on the sidelines.

The Rangers players had to dodge a series of items as they celebrated their victory at the end.

