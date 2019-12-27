Glasgow Derby Injury Update | CeltsAreHere

Loading...

Neil Lennon has submitted an injury update before the Glasgow Derby draw this Sunday. Speaking after Celtic's victory against St Mirren on Boxing Day, the Celtic manager was eager to stress anyone who had been away for a long period of time with an injury that will not come into play 100%, even if They missed the injury.

That means that Mohamed Elyounoussi and Hatem Elhamed will not participate in Sunday's proceedings with Celtic probably aligning how they did against St. Mirren.

"In terms of Elhamed and Elyounoussi, I doubt it very much," Neil Lennon told RecordSport.

"So it's basically how you are today plus the team as a whole, the submarines and that.

“Then no, there are no new faces. Anyway, they've been out of the game too long to enter a game of that magnitude. "

Celtic was without 2-1 winners against St Mirren, but the score favored the home team. The Celtic had total control for most of the game and it was the perverse deviation of a free kick that gave St Mirren a very late consolation goal.

Hopefully Celtic can convert more of his chances into goals in the coming months and at least against The Rangers this weekend.