Give me Dash admits he's & # 39; salty & # 39; because Jay-Z is doing it & # 39; dirty & # 39; repeatedly

While Dame Dash has expressed disappointment with former business partner Jay-Z before, the tycoon really didn't regret the words during his last interview.

"Personally, the way he made me was dirty," Dame told Big Boy TV this week. “The way he did it [third business partner] Biggs was dirty. The way Roc-A-Fella did it was dirty.

Dash, 48, addressed Jay-Z, 50, allegedly telling music executive L.A. Reid that he wanted to direct Roc-A-Fella, the legendary hip hop label founded by the three, without Dame and Biggs. At that time, Reid was the head of the main label Def Jam.

"We were like & # 39; damn it! & # 39; [I was] out of the left field. And when I had the conversation, he said:‘ Me, I want to look like a boss. I can't look like a boss around you. " I thought it was dirty. "

Dame also called Hov "dirty" for publicly distancing himself from Rocawear's clothes, devaluing the fashion brand, before signing a big deal without Dash's participation.

"It was a dirty business, and that's how I feel. Every time you ask me. I'm not salty for life, but with him, yes, I'm salty. It was crazy, and look, there's no more Roc-A-Fella It's just him! Where is Roc-A-Fella? It's him, it's Kanye and who else? Everyone works for them. "

