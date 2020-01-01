Giuliani Says He's Ready To "Demonstrate" During Trump's Impeachment Trial

Loading...

Rudy Giuliani is ready to do more than just testify at President Trump's next impeachment trial. The former mayor of New York made it clear in comments to reporters on Tuesday evening that he was ready to do anything to defend his client – and this apparently includes giving "talks" and giving talks. "demonstrations". Asked if he would testify at trial, Giuliani seems unable to settle for a single, consistent answer.

"I would testify, I would, um, demonstrations. I would give lectures, I would give summaries. Or, I would do what I do best, I would try the case. I would love to try the case. Well, I don't know if someone would have the guts to give me the case, but, uh, if you give it to me, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case, which I somehow so invented anyway, "said Giuliani at a New Years Gala at the Trump Mar-a-Lago resort.

He also dodged the question of whether he had plans for another trip to Ukraine, an activity that was central to the impeachment process against Trump, which is based on allegations that he abused his power to pressure Ukraine to do it political favors. Giuliani, accused of hijacking U.S. foreign policy to conduct a dirt-scavenging mission in Ukraine that would boost Trump nationally, returned from his last trip earlier this month, claiming to have cargoes of evidence for exonerate Trump and incriminate his political enemies, including former Vice President Joe Biden and many Democrats.

So far, however, despite Trump claiming that Giuliani would file a report with the Justice Minister on his findings in Ukraine and Giuliani saying he planned to inform the Senate on the matter, his findings Apparently were not seen as the gun against the Democrats that he believed they would be. As The Daily Beast reported earlier this week, some Republican senators actively avoided Giuliani before the impeachment trial, fearing that his findings on Ukraine would be mixed up with Russian conspiracy theories. Even Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who first called Giuliani to share his findings, urged him to "make sure that it is not Russian propaganda ".

