Gina Kirschenheiter breaks at the meeting of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; by Matt's arrest

Gina Kirschenheiter had a very crude moment at the "Real Housewives of Orange County" meeting on Thursday night.

In the third part of the special, which aired on Thursday night, the reality star spoke with tears about the domestic violence arrest of her ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter this summer.

At the emotional moment in the air, Gina said the alleged incident occurred after the couple, who at that time had rekindled their relationship, attended a party after a day of discussions. After the party, they got into an Uber, but Matt was "kicked out" of the car during the trip and had to walk back home, Gina said.

When he arrived, the "RHOC" star claimed that Matt was "like a different person."

"I was really scared," Gina said. "I ran out of the house and rang my neighbor's doorbell, knocked on the door and (Matt) dragged me back to the house."

The neighbors who heard the noise called the police, and Matt was arrested that night.

In September, Matt, 35, was charged with the crime of domestic violence. Gina, 35, said at the meeting that he now faces up to seven years in prison as a result.

Matt has pleaded not guilty.

He said in a statement through his lawyer in September (via E! News): "These are only accusations filed by the district attorney, it is not evidence of a crime, Matt maintains his innocence." He denies the accusations. He is a fantastic father and a family man. His motivations have always been his family and his children. What happened was an unfortunate event. "

Gina and Matt share three children.

On June 25, Page Six reported that Gina also filed a domestic violence restraining order against her ex after the alleged incident.

As of August, when Gina's divorce was finalized, her restraining order against Matt was still intact. It is scheduled to end on January 15, 2020.

