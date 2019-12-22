Giant surveillance balloons are lurking at the edge of space

Loading...

Enlarge / World View recently completed a balloon launch on December 16.

It's a vigorous December morning at Spaceport Tucson, the first dedicated launch platform (alone?) Of the United States for stratospheric balloons, and a small army of technicians with reflective vests is spinning in the concrete and defrosting after a long and cold night. Nearby, a white metal tripod the size of a smart car is tied to two dozen solar panels and hundreds of feet of transparent plastic that runs along the platform.

This alien-looking contraption is known as a "stratolite," an acronym for "stratospheric satellite," operated by a company called World View Enterprises. It is a finely perfected surveillance device equipped with a set of sensors and a camera sensitive enough to detect people standing on the ground from the edge of space. The stratolite travels under two balloons, one filled with helium to provide elevation and the other with pressurized air, which functions as a steering system. By the time the gadget reaches the maximum altitude about 14 miles above sea level, the helium balloon will have grown enough to comfortably span a soccer field. But in its deflated state, the plastic extension recalls the skin detached from the rattlesnakes that call the Arizona desert home.

Most of the crew have been present at Spaceport Tucson since 2 a.m., preparing for the twelfth and final launch of the World View year. Things look good: the sun and a dwindling gibbous moon compete for attention in an almost cloudless sky, and an aerostat attached near the platform hardly registers wind. I could hardly ask for better conditions to launch the thousand pound stratollite in a month and a half stay at the edge of space. Mission control gives the green light to start inflation, a process that takes only a few minutes but uses enough helium to fill more than a million party balloons.

Once the stratolite reaches its maximum altitude, it rides the wind for weeks and traces patterns of spaghetti over the southwestern United States. A condenser in the stratolite aspirates the scarce air from the upper atmosphere and pumps it to the second "superpressure" balloon connected below the helium balloon. The pressurized air is denser than helium, so the superpressure balloon acts as a weight. To lower the altitude of the stratolite, increase the pressure and vice versa to rise higher.

Because the stratolite is at the mercy of the wind, the ability to change altitude at will is critical for navigation. Winds move in different directions and at different speeds depending on the altitude, so Stratollite caregivers can drift it up or down. On any day, the altitude of the stratolite can change up to 25,000 feet depending on wind patterns.

Founded in 2012 by Taber MacCallum and Jane Poynter of Biosphere 2, World View was originally conceived as a platform for human travel to the upper stratosphere. Since only a handful of people have flown stratospheric balloons and lived to tell, it was an ambitious goal, but the company had the technical skills to support it. In 2014, MacCallum and Poynter worked together on a mission to send Google executive Alan Eustace on a record space diving trip to 136,000 feet suspended under a stratospheric balloon.

But it was not entirely clear that there was enough demand to transport humans to the upper stratosphere, so in February, World View turned to Ryan Hartman, the former president and CEO of the Insitu drone company, to reorganize the company as a platform of data services. . The idea is to use long-lasting stratospheric balloons to collect high-resolution images of the Earth and sell these data to the government and private companies.

Given his experience in drones, Hartman is intimately familiar with the concept of Earth surveillance as a service. He says that World View aims to fill a niche that cannot be reached by more conventional technologies such as drones and satellites, which involve compromises in the quality of the images, the area covered by these images and the frequency with which they are collected. images. Stratospheric balloons promise cheap access to incredibly high resolution images that can be collected anywhere on Earth. Using commercial image hardware, World View can take photos with a resolution of 15 centimeters from 75,000 feet, and its custom cameras will soon be able to measure 5 centimeters.

According to Hartman, the World View system is sensitive enough to determine if a person on the ground is "holding a shovel or a weapon." Perhaps, as expected, World View has attracted the interest of the United States Department of Defense, which Hartman says will be one of the company's first customers when he starts selling his data next year. He says the company has also received a lot of attention from the energy sector, which is interested in using image data to monitor its oil and gas wells, transmission lines and other critical assets.