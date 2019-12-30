Get more help for Devin Booker

Loading...

After a promising start to the season, the sun no longer shines on Phoenix.

The initial upswing to hire Monty Williams and sign Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes has given way to another tough phase of Suns basketball. Phoenix just had an eight-game losing streak that ended with victories against the low Timberwolves and Kings. The offense is mediocre, though Devin Booker takes another step forward. The best that can be said about the defense is that they are no longer the bottom three units of the league, while the general inability of the bottom part of the western conference has kept the Suns in the playoff picture, even if their last game ends a lot to be desired.

So that Phoenix can look back on this season something has to change. This is what the sun should want when the calendar changes to 2020 to change the season.

# 1: Further growth for Devin Booker

Booker's improvement was the most important bright spot this Phoenix season. Playing in Rubio alongside a real point guard has relieved Booker on the offensive and allowed him to become an efficient goalscorer instead of just a direct hit. His real shooting percentage is the highest in his career and he still assists at almost the same rate, although he handles the ball less than in previous years. The space Booker gets from the five-point offensive has allowed him to improve the paint job, and he has turned 70 percent of his shots to the brim. Booker still has the killer instinct and the ability to take control when needed, but convincing Rubio of the offensive was healthier for his game and for the Suns overall.

Booker's game was generally considered a league calorie deficiency, and the lack of hardware reflects this. Booker formed the all-rookie team but never thought of other major awards that should change this year. Phoenix can launch a legitimate campaign for Booker as an all-star, which will be the team's first since Steve Nash in 2012. There is also some stealth all-NBA buzz around Booker when Zach Lowe selected him for the third team from his early ballot.

The Suns may not have the level of team success they imagined during their hot start, but Booker's rise to the star level of NBA players might mitigate some of it.

# 2: A defensive overhaul

A 5-2 start, including victories against the Clippers and the Sixers, seemed to indicate that Williams and the Suns had found a lot in the defensive area. As it turned out, it was mainly fool's gold, which was produced by poorly shooting opponents. This luck has now evaporated and the Phoenix system was not up to date.

The suns are a bit like the anti-bucks. They allow a lot of shots on the edge, but very few threes. On the other hand, why would a team want to take three when the color is wide open? Even though Baynes is an intimidating figure in the basket, the amount of shots Phoenix fires on the edge would even overwhelm a good defense, especially because the suns are lazy – only the Bulls and Knicks send teams more often than Phoenix. Generally, when opponents opt for three points, it's because they look good and 38 percent shoot against the sun from downtown.

Phoenix has the fourth hardest remaining schedule in the league. Although they only sit 1.5 games out of the eighth, the Suns need to make internal improvements to overcome the morass in the west. The easiest way to do this would be to start defending yourself.

# 3: Swap for Kevin Love

These last two options are essentially either-or suggestions, as the acquisition of Love would not in the least improve Phoenix's defense. However, the Suns' power-forward position was grim, and from an offensive point of view, Love would be an immediate upgrade, provided his current level of play is lottery mishap and not a sudden drop. Love and Baynes form a fantastic front court pairing, and Love would fit the spacing principles Williams tried to implement in Phoenix.

The Suns didn't exactly try to follow the path of a reconstruction team. They spent their off-season unloading assets to make room for a cap. You could get the math going by combining Tyler Johnson's expiring contract with fillers like Mikal Bridges and some picks that work for a team of winged Cavaliers. Love is by no means a perfect player, but reuniting with Rubio and pairing with Booker make for a fascinating offensive system. If Phoenix wants to play the playoffs for the first time since 2010, this may be the best choice for the team.