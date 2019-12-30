Gers Fan in Minutes Applause Shame

Loading...

Gers fans enjoyed a victory at Celtic Park on Sunday, but not before they were embarrassed for not taking part in a minute of applause for Duncan MacKay.

The former Celtic star died at the age of 82 on Boxing Day and the club said they would have a minute of applause for Duncan to pay his respects to someone who had given a lot for the shirt.

While the Celtic fans applauded, the few Gers fans at the stadium stood with their arms crossed, refusing to participate. For what reason?

It's embarrassing, especially after last year with the respects paid by both parties when it came to the death of Billy McNeill and when Fernando Ricksen finally succumbed to his horrible illness.

The rivalry should only go so far, but the fools of the crowd made sure they showed no respect. Considering the behavior of some of his fans after the game, we are not at all surprised.