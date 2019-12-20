Georgia family found an owl in their Christmas tree

Loading...

A Georgian family was surprised to find an owl hiding their Christmas tree, reports CNN.

Katie McBride Newman and her family were having dinner. His daughter, India, went to another room. She exclaimed loudly.

Newman: "She dramatically enters the dining room and says," Mom, that ornament scared me. "Then it bursts into tears."

The tree had several owl ornaments since Newman has always loved owls. She said she thought her daughter was scared of the ornaments.

Newman checked the tree. She looked. An owl turned its head toward her.

Retrospective scene: Newman said they bought the three two days after Thanksgiving, so it is possible that the bird has been there since then, according to CNN.



We are preparing to gently encourage the owl to return to its natural environment … but first, look how great it is! (Sorry for the late afternoon, but he likes darkness better!) Billy Newman



Takeaway: Animal authorities came to the house to take care of the owl and examine it, according to People magazine.