Georgia family found an owl in their Christmas tree

A Georgian family was surprised to find an owl hiding their Christmas tree, reports CNN.
- Katie McBride Newman and her family were having dinner. His daughter, India, went to another room. She exclaimed loudly.
- Newman: "She dramatically enters the dining room and says," Mom, that ornament scared me. "Then it bursts into tears."
- The tree had several owl ornaments since Newman has always loved owls. She said she thought her daughter was scared of the ornaments.
- Newman checked the tree. She looked. An owl turned its head toward her.
Retrospective scene: Newman said they bought the three two days after Thanksgiving, so it is possible that the bird has been there since then, according to CNN.
Owl Update: according to your requests:
We are preparing to gently encourage the owl to return to its natural environment … but first, look how great it is! (Sorry for the late afternoon, but he likes darkness better!) Billy Newman
Posted by Katie McBride Newman on Thursday, December 12, 2019
Takeaway: Animal authorities came to the house to take care of the owl and examine it, according to People magazine.