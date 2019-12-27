George Michael's sister died on the anniversary of the singer's death

Loading...

It seems that this holiday season was not the best time for George Michael's family. The Wham! Singer died on Christmas in 2016 and on December 25 of this year, exactly three years later, Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou also died. Panayiotou was a hairdresser and makeup artist, and she always traveled with her brother and cut his hair on the way. When Michael died, he gave Panayiotou £ 50m (about $ 65.5m) who had been involved in the management of Michael's property after his death. She was 55 years old.

Panayiotou's family said in a statement from their lawyer: "We can confirm this very tragically, Melanie died suddenly. We simply ask that the privacy of the family be respected in this very sad time."

Death comes only a few days after Panayiotou and her family have released a Christmas message: “We have closed the circle again and the Christmas season (and the holidays) are just around the corner. I think as a family (there are many of us, we Greek Cypriots, we are everywhere) we know (although we already knew it) how much love there is for Yog outside the world (Michael's nickname) and his beautiful music , We know how much his texts can offer support in difficult times and help celebrate when times are good and life is going well, it is a gift. "

