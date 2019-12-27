George Michael's sister died exactly 3 years after her death

Loading...

Exactly three years after the death of his older brother George Michael in 2016, Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home in London.

The body of the 55-year-old hairdresser was discovered by her older sister, Yioda Panayiotou, 57, on Christmas Day night, just like her brother three years ago. Despite the strange coincidence, the police do not treat death as a suspect. The cause of death is not yet known.

Yioda called an ambulance at her sister's address at 7:35 p.m. to report "the sudden death of a woman, in her 50s," confirms the Metropolitan Police in a statement, reports the BBC.

"We can confirm that, tragically, Melanie passed away suddenly," Melanie's family said in a statement posted through her lawyer John Reid, the BBC reports. "We would simply ask that the privacy of the family be respected at this sad time… There will be no further comments.

In a 1985 interview with magazine No. 1, Melanie said she grew up with her brother that "I don't think you can say he was his usual type of child," and said the couple was similar in some ways. "We can be quite honest with each other and we share the same sense of humor," he said.

George Michael's body was found by her boyfriend, who was left out of Michael's will, on the morning of Christmas Day 2016. The Grammy-winning singer and composer and icon of the 1980s was 53 years old.

Although it was reported that Michael was silently fighting a heroin addiction before his death, a British coroner finally confirmed that he died from natural causes related to heart disease and a fatty liver.

Melanie and Michael are survived by their father, known as Kyriacos and Jack, and Yioda, 57. His mother, Lesley, died in 1997.

Despite being dead for three years, Michael released "new" music in 2019.

A movie inspired by the Wham! The hit Christmas song "Last Christmas", finally released last month after being stuck in development for eight years. Melanie recently wrote a piece for The Big Issue about the movie, saying: "My family and I hope everyone enjoys the movie and the old and new music of Yog [George], beautifully woven in this fun and easy love story and self love., "she said.

"As many of you know, Yog loved Christmas and loved the idea of ​​this movie."

.