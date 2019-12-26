George Lucas would have killed Palpatine in "Star Wars"

Loading...

(Spoiler for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been out for a week, and Palpatin's resurrection still doesn't make sense. We've explained the reasons for this, but the main thing is: "It's just strange that the other two films didn't even hint at Palpatin's return. Then within two and a half hours we'll be" Hey, it's me! I'm back!, & # 39; then, & # 39; Oops, I guess I'm dead again! & # 39; (For the record, these are not direct quotes from the film). "Even actor Ian McDiarmid, who plays the Emperor (and seems to believe that his resurrection came from nowhere, or at least that George Lucas would never have brought Sheev back)."

"I thought he was dead. Because when we made Return of the Jedi and I was thrown into galactic hell, he was dead. And I said," Oh, is he coming back? " And (George) said, "No, he's dead." So I just accepted that, "McDiarmid told Digital Spy. He added that when he heard that Lucas didn't know about the predecessors," I was totally surprised "when the Emperor returned to Rise of Skywalker, he's not the only one.

Speaking of Palpatine, the theory that he is Anakin's father (it's a whole thing) has been thoroughly exposed. "That's all in Anakin's head … I can definitely tell you, as someone who worked on the comic, that this is not 100% the intended result," tweeted Star Wars Story Group member Matt Martin, adding: " That’s part of my job. Make sure the stories match the overall vision of Star Wars. If the intent was to make a direct link between Palps and Anakin's birth, I would have had it removed. "

Leave Shmi Skywalker alone. Didn't she suffer enough?

