Geekbench 5.1 delivers CPU and compute performance improvements on Mac and iOS

Loading...

Geekbench has released a nice update that brings improvements to CPU and calculation benchmarks and also new compilers in its cross-platform benchmarking software.

Geekbench is one of the most popular cross-platform benchmarking tools and the current 5.1 update for macOS, iOS, Android, Windows and Linux offers CPU enhancements for AES-XTS and machine learning workloads. For calculation benchmarks, version 5.1 improves GPU buffer selection for Metal workloads on iOS, macOS.

Geekbench is a $ 0.99 download for iOS. Geekbench 5 for macOS / Linux / Windows has $ 15 ($ 10 only for macOS), while Geekbench 5 Pro costs $ 99.

View the full release notes:

Changes in CPU benchmarks

Geekbench 5.1 contains the following changes to the CPU benchmark:

Build Geekbench 5 for Android with Android NDK r21.

Build Geekbench 5 for Linux, Windows with Clang 9.0.

Build Geekbench 5 for iOS, macOS with Xcode 11.2.

Improve AES-XTS workload performance on processors with AVX512 support.

Improve the workload performance of Machine Learning on processors with AVX support.

Improve the performance of Image Inpainting workload on Linux.

Calculate benchmark changes

Geekbench 5.1 contains the following changes to the calculation benchmark:

Improve the working depth of the depth of field on Vulkan.

Improve the performance of Horizon Detection workload on Vulkan.

Improve the GPU buffer selection for Metal workloads on iOS, macOS.

Improve buffer management in Metal workloads on iOS, macOS.

Consolidate job buffers in Vulkan workloads, improving performance.

Disable border control in Vulkan buffers, which improves performance.

Compare Geekbench 5 scores

Geekbench 5.1 is built with new compilers and contains changes to both the CPU and calculation benchmarks. These changes mean that Geekbench 5.1 scores will be higher than Geekbench 5.0 scores. We therefore advise users not to compare the results of Geekbench 5.0 and Geekbench 5.1.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAtOjZIbA0I (/ embed)