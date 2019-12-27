GDPR-style privacy legislation in California a & # 39; blueprint & # 39; for other states

Loading...

A GDPR-style privacy law in California serves as a blueprint for other states, a report suggests today.

Following the example of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which comes into force on January 2, two other states have passed privacy laws and almost 20 more are considering this …

From January 1, 2020, California offers residents privacy rights that are the first of their kind in the nation. But with nearly 20 states considering privacy legislation, it won't be long before regulations spread across the country.

Nevada and Maine have already passed privacy laws and at least 11 other states have considered privacy laws. Although they failed in 2019, lawyers have plans to submit more legislation in the coming year. In addition, five other states have submitted new privacy rules and instead set up task forces that will study how data privacy can be regulated.

As is often the case, California has set the agenda for state houses across the country. With nearly 40 million inhabitants, California and its often progressive legislature have led the way in recent years with laws that cover everything from banning plastic bags to animal welfare. Now privacy is on the agenda.

CCPA is in turn modeled on Europe & # 39; s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), the gold standard for privacy laws that is so strict that even Apple had to increase its protection to comply.

The California Consumer Privacy Act, known under the initials CCPA, is beginning to give residents the right to learn which data companies have collected about them, to ask companies not to sell that data, and to request that the data be deleted. The data can come from any source, including the internet, databases and paper forms.

The law defines personal information broadly, so everything from your browsing history to personal characteristics such as race and marital status are treated. The definition also includes biometric and location information.

Other states, however, opt for less strict versions.

The new Nevada law, which entered into force in October, only applies to data collected from consumers via the internet. The Maine law, adopted in June, only applies to internet providers.

And even California has not adopted all GDPR standards.

However, the California law omits a few important components of the AVG, such as requiring companies to have a valid reason for processing data and minimizing the amount of data they collect.

The madness of companies that may have to comply with 50 different privacy laws means that there is increasing pressure to introduce a single federal privacy legislation in GDPR style that will take precedence over that of the state. Many of us have pointed out that the sensible course of action on a global market would be to replicate GDPR in the US and other countries so that there is one standard that can be met globally.

